New Edition Of CLUE: A Walking Mystery To Return To Chicago This Summer

CLUE: A Walking Mystery debuted in downtown Chicago in Summer 2023, welcoming thousands of detectives to solve the case of who murdered the estate owner Mr. Boden “Boddy” Black. Part walking tour, part murder mystery, this experiential twist on the classic mystery game is returning to Block 37 on June 13 with a brand-new edition of the experience. The mystery continues in Chicago, featuring new clues, puzzles and locations (including some old favorites).

Tickets, starting at $35, go on sale Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at cluewalkingexperience.com.



Someone has committed the crime.... and it’s up to you to find out who, where and with what?!



The case has gone cold, with the murderer of Boddy Black still at large. All the furniture from Tudor Mansion has been auctioned off and is now scattered throughout the city. Determined to catch the culprit, a group of newly minted detectives will step into the roles of the descendants of the iconic CLUE characters (Mayor Green, Colonel Mustard, Solicitor Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett or Chef White) before being dispatched by Boddy’s faithful Butlers in search of clues that were stashed in the furniture once housed in the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.), now located in new iconic venues throughout downtown Chicago.



Once the furniture is located, players must solve an interactive puzzle in search of secret compartments to discover the clue left behind by the culprit. Enterprising detectives will need to keep an eye out for brand new artifacts with puzzles hidden deep within a gramophone, dartboard and a birdcage. Piecing these hidden clues together will challenge players to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT?



The new edition of CLUE: A Walking Mystery begins at Block 37, located at 108 N. State St., on the Pedway Level near Starbucks. The experience opens to the public on June 13, only in Chicago, and runs through Sept. 15.



CLUE: A Walking Mystery is a family-friendly interactive event and is recommended for ages 8 and older with an adult accompanying all minors. Participants are welcome to come to the experience dressed up as their favorite characters.



CLUE: A Walking Mystery is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the producers of the highly successful CLUE Live: A Walking Experience in Los Angeles, and under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro. CLUE: A Walking Mystery opened in Chicago in summer 2023. The new immersive iteration of the game is again created by the award-winning interactive designers The Wild Optimists. Right Angle Entertainment will be opening CLUE: A Walking Mystery in Concord, N.H. on May 16 and in Boston on June 27. CLUE: A Walking Mystery will also be opening in Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Miami, St. Louis and Seattle with openings to be announced at a future date. Additional cities will be announced as they are scheduled.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, CLUE has remained a timeless, textured and immersive crime solving experience, while expanding off the board to inspire live entertainment, consumer products and more.



