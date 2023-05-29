Naperville's Summer Place Theatre Reveals NEWSIES Cast

Tickets are now on sale for "NEWSIES" at Summer Place Theatre in Naperville. "NEWSIES" opens July 21 and runs 3 weekends in Naperville Central High School's Auditorium. Season, VIP, and Individual tickets can be purchased at summerplacetheatre.org/tickets

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

It's time to carry the banner on our stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The cast includes Salem Channell (Jack Kelly), Courtney San Pedro (Katherine Plumber), Preetish Chakraborthy (Davey), alternating the role of Les are Luke Hafkey and Charlie Long. John Boss (Joseph Pulitzer), Justin Davis (Crutchie), Julie Nelson (Medda), Michael Vasilevich (Race), Joey Fatigante (Albert), Jill Danklefsen (Specs), Henry Cartaya (Henry), Jordan McCully (Finch), Colin Nacion (Romeo), Justin Lessentine (Elmer), Miranda Colin (Mush), Courtney Gaither (Buttons), Lia Mulcahy (Splasher), Joe Gomez (Tommy Boy/Spot Conlon), Amanda Rissman (Jo Jo), Nicholas Baumgartner (Mike), Gabriel Bell (Ike), Marcelo Nylund (Oscar Delancey), Devin Koshay (Morris Delancey), Sean Lynch (Snyder), Claire Correll (Hannah/Ensemble), Maddie Shelton (Bowery Beauty/Ensemble), Jeff Harding (Weisiel/Ensemble), CeCi Wynne (Seitz/Ensemble), Katie Paulsen (Bunsen/Ensemble). Understudies include Marcelo Nylund (Jack Kelly), Amanda Rissman (Katherine Plumber), Reed Pence (Joseph Pulitzer)

The Artistic and Production Staff include Mike Frale (Director), Taylor Weisz (Producer), Matt Whalen (Producer), Jeanne O'Connell (Choreographer), Ali Kordeliewsi (Vocal Director), Kitty Karn (Music Director), Madalyn Quitter (Stage Manager), Bre Sakalis (Assistant Stage Manager), Nick Torres (Technical Director/Scenic Designer), Deb Holmen-Madden (Lighting Designer), Bill Ryden (Sound Designer), Tamara Djukic (Costume Designer), Patty Meier (Properties Designer)

NEWSIES is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre Intermational (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com