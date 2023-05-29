Naperville's Summer Place Theatre Reveals NEWSIES Cast

The musical opens July 21 and runs 3 weekends in Naperville Central High School's Auditorium.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season Photo 2 JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season
Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre Photo 3 Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo 4 Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

Tickets are now on sale for "NEWSIES" at Summer Place Theatre in Naperville. "NEWSIES" opens July 21 and runs 3 weekends in Naperville Central High School's Auditorium. Season, VIP, and Individual tickets can be purchased at summerplacetheatre.org/tickets

Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

It's time to carry the banner on our stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The cast includes Salem Channell (Jack Kelly), Courtney San Pedro (Katherine Plumber), Preetish Chakraborthy (Davey), alternating the role of Les are Luke Hafkey and Charlie Long. John Boss (Joseph Pulitzer), Justin Davis (Crutchie), Julie Nelson (Medda), Michael Vasilevich (Race), Joey Fatigante (Albert), Jill Danklefsen (Specs), Henry Cartaya (Henry), Jordan McCully (Finch), Colin Nacion (Romeo), Justin Lessentine (Elmer), Miranda Colin (Mush), Courtney Gaither (Buttons), Lia Mulcahy (Splasher), Joe Gomez (Tommy Boy/Spot Conlon), Amanda Rissman (Jo Jo), Nicholas Baumgartner (Mike), Gabriel Bell (Ike), Marcelo Nylund (Oscar Delancey), Devin Koshay (Morris Delancey), Sean Lynch (Snyder), Claire Correll (Hannah/Ensemble), Maddie Shelton (Bowery Beauty/Ensemble), Jeff Harding (Weisiel/Ensemble), CeCi Wynne (Seitz/Ensemble), Katie Paulsen (Bunsen/Ensemble). Understudies include Marcelo Nylund (Jack Kelly), Amanda Rissman (Katherine Plumber), Reed Pence (Joseph Pulitzer)

The Artistic and Production Staff include Mike Frale (Director), Taylor Weisz (Producer), Matt Whalen (Producer), Jeanne O'Connell (Choreographer), Ali Kordeliewsi (Vocal Director), Kitty Karn (Music Director), Madalyn Quitter (Stage Manager), Bre Sakalis (Assistant Stage Manager), Nick Torres (Technical Director/Scenic Designer), Deb Holmen-Madden (Lighting Designer), Bill Ryden (Sound Designer), Tamara Djukic (Costume Designer), Patty Meier (Properties Designer)

NEWSIES is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre Intermational (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Metropolis School Of Performing Arts to Present URINETOWN; 2023/2024 Programming Announced Photo
Metropolis School Of Performing Arts to Present URINETOWN; 2023/2024 Programming Announced

Metropolis has announced its 2023 School of the Performing Arts high school production, in addition to SOPA 2023 summer programming and 2023/2024 programming.

The Factory Theater to Present WISE GUYS: THE FIRST CHRISTMAS STORY and More In 2023-2024 Photo
The Factory Theater to Present WISE GUYS: THE FIRST CHRISTMAS STORY and More In 2023-2024 Season

The Factory Theater, presenting Lane Call: A NIght of Closing, June 16 - July 22, has announced its 29th anniversary season of world premieres including Chase Wheaton-Werle's Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story, November 3 - December 16; Michael Jones's Party At The Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy, February 9 - March 23, 2024 and Kirk Pynchon and Mike Beyer's Die Hard 4 Your Luv, May 31 - July 13, 2024.

Surgings CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Announces Cast and Creative Team Photo
Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Announces Cast and Creative Team

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Surging Films & Theatrics 2023 production of Catch Me If You Can at The Edge Theater in Chicago July 8th - 23rd. Only 10 performances!

TONY N TINAS WEDDING is Back in Chicago for One Weekend Photo
TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING is Back in Chicago for One Weekend

Corella Productions Dinner Theatre is proud to announce the return of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, for one weekend only, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24  from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. at iO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.


More Hot Stories For You

Metropolis School Of Performing Arts to Present URINETOWN; 2023/2024 Programming AnnouncedMetropolis School Of Performing Arts to Present URINETOWN; 2023/2024 Programming Announced
The Factory Theater to Present WISE GUYS: THE FIRST CHRISTMAS STORY and More In 2023-2024 SeasonThe Factory Theater to Present WISE GUYS: THE FIRST CHRISTMAS STORY and More In 2023-2024 Season
Surging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Announces Cast and Creative TeamSurging's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Announces Cast and Creative Team
TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING is Back in Chicago for One WeekendTONY N' TINA'S WEDDING is Back in Chicago for One Weekend

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIR
Skokie Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esther Povitsky at The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm World 33
Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park Lake Stage (7/19-7/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hatef*ck
The Den Theatre (5/05-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Marriott Theatre (11/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tuesday Musical Improv
The Annoyance Theatre (1/24-5/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Make/Believe 2023
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co (5/27-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Distinct Society
Writers Theatre (6/22-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You