Music Theater Works Moves to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie

Music Theater Works has announced that it has a new performance home at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie!

Music Theater Works was founded four decades ago, and after more than 150 productions and intimate presentations, the company has become a cornerstone of high-quality musical theater in the Chicago area. Music Theater Works' future productions at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie is a testament to the community's support for our art and this organization.

Moving to North Shore Center provides Music Theater Works an opportunity to grow as an organization as they will now be part of a destination for entertainment on the North Shore with many restaurants, businesses and homes within walking distance of the Center.

"Music Theater Works' move to its new performance home at the North Shore Center is a testament to our community's support for our art," said Kyle A. Dougan, Producing Artistic Director. "In addition, this outlet strengthens Music Theater Works' pledge to explore the full spectrum of music theater with the availability of multiple performance spaces within the North Shore Center. I look forward to the many opportunities this move provides to our artists, our staff, our patrons, and to our engagement with the people that brought us where we are today."

CENTER THEATRE contains 867 total seats, 527 on the main floor, 300 in the balcony and forty seats in side boxes. The adjustable lift orchestra pit creates a stage extension when at stage level. The Center Theatre is regarded as a warm intimate space with perfect acoustics for any-sized performance. The furthest seat is only 80 feet away from the stage.

NORTH THEATRE offers comfortable and accessible seating in addition to its own private lobby. A smaller space, this theater will allow Music Theater Works to expand our programming to feature classic musicals, modern musicals, as well as smaller, diverse narratives while still focusing on the full spectrum of musical theater.

Learn more at https://www.musictheaterworks.com/newhome/.

