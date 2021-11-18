Music Theater Works In Illinois to Present BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL

Music Theater Works will present "Billy Elliot: The Musical" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from December 23, 2021 through January 2, 2022 as the final production of the 2021 Season.

Boasting a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for Best Musical, "Billy Elliot" is based on the 2000 international smash-hit film and features a score by music legend Sir Elton John. "Billy Elliot" is an inspirational story about the power of being true to yourself, the unity of family, and the coming together of a community backgrounded by the UK miners' strike in 1984.

Production Details

Who:

* Music Theater Works

What:

* Billy Elliot: The Musical

* Music by Sir Elton John

* Directed by Kyle A. Dougan

* Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall

* Choreography by Clayton Cross

* Music Directed and Conducted by Michael McBride

Cast Members:

* Matt Miles (as Dad)

* Rick Rapp (as George)

* Caron Buinis (as Grandma)

* Lydia Burke (as Dead Mum)

* Brandon Machuad (as Tony)

* Jake Siswick (as Billy Elliot)

* Kai Edgar (as Michael Caffrey)

* Casiena Raether (as Mrs. Wilkinson)

* Jon Parker Jackson (as Mr. Braithwaite)

* Everleigh Murphy (as Debbie Wilkinson)

Creative Team:

* Dramaturg (Nathan Lamp)

* Tech Director (Will Hughes)

* Set Designer (Lauren Nigri)

* Dialect Coach (Kathy Logelin)

* Sound Designer (Eric Backus)

* Choreographer (Clayton Cross)

* Props Designer (Frank Roberts)

* Production Manager (Bob Silton)

* Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

* Director Of Marketing (Aaron Ozee)

* Fight Choreographer (Nick Sandys)

* Stage Manager (Sean Michael Mohler)

* Company Manager (Christopher Riley)

* Costume Designer (Darcy Elora Hoefer)

* Assistant Stage Manager (Kelly Jonske)

* Hair And Make-Up Designer (Alice Salazar)

* Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

* Assistant Choreographer (Ariel Etana Triunfo)

* Music Director And Conductor (Michael McBride)

When:

* Press Performance: Thursday, December 23, 2021 @ 7:30 PM

* Sunday, December 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM

* Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

* Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 7:30 PM

* Friday, December 31, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

* Saturday, January 1, 2022 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

* Sunday, January 2, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Where:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077

Tickets:

Ticket prices range from $41 to $108 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/Billy-Elliot/

Run Time:

The approximate run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

Health Safety:

ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.

Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/ for more information.

Upcoming Shows

Music Theater Works has announced the 2022 Season, opening with Jerry Herman's "LA CAGE AUX FOLLES" (March 10, 2022 - April 3, 2022) starring Ginger Minj from RuPaul's Drag Race, followed by "DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID" (June 2, 2022 - June 22, 2022), "ZORRO: THE MUSICAL" (August 11, 2022 - August 21, 2022), "CAMELOT" (October 30, 2022 - November 13, 2022), and "IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS" (December 15, 2022 - January 1, 2023).

Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/2022-Season/ for more information.