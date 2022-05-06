Music Institute Chorale Presents FROM AFRICA June 5 At Nichols Concert Hall

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale, conducted by Daniel Wallenberg with Gregory Shifrin on piano, concludes its 2021-22 season with From Africa, a free concert Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.

The program features compositions by African-American and African-Latin American composers, including Nathaniel Dett, William Grant Still, Florence Price , Thomas Dorsey, Bobbie McFerrin, and Miguel Matamorros, and songs from Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

Soloists include Music Institute voice faculty member Rae-Myra Hilliard and guest Tramaine Parker. Guest conductor Bryan Johnson shares conducting duties with Wallenberg. Also joining the Chorale is the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation Choir.

Nichols Concert Hall is currently operating at full capacity. For the most up-to-date protocols related to COVID-19, visit musicinst.org/covid-policy-nichols-concert-hall.

