Millikin University's School of Theatre and Dance Continues its 2019-20 Season with CHICAGO

Millikin University's School of Theatre and Dance continues its 2019-20 performance season with Broadway's longest-running American musical, "Chicago." The show will run Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Millikin's campus.

"Who says that murder's not an art?" The Cook County Jail gets turned on its ear when Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly vie for the attention of the slick, hot-shot lawyer, Billy Flynn in an all-in game of survival of the fittest. Which of these merry murderesses will come out on top in this sexy, dazzling, jazz-age musical?

"Chicago" is the 1975 Tony Award nominee for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and the winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

The musical was made into a hit movie in 2002, starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

"Chicago: The Musical," is based on a 1926 play of the same name by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins and is about the criminals and crimes she reported on. The show first opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre in New York City on June 3, 1975.

In the Roaring Twenties, Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap. Amos later turns on Roxie after discovering he has been duped. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream" - fame, fortune and acquittal.

The show is directed by Sean Morrissey, artist-in-residence at Millikin University.

Single ticket prices for the performance are $18-24. Tickets may be purchased at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center Ticket Office, by phone at 217.424.6318 or online at kirklandfinearts.com. A $2.50 fee will be charged for credit card purchases. This is a per transaction fee, not per ticket, and applies to online and Ticket Office orders. Kirkland Ticket Office hours are Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.





