Metropolis' Brookes Ebetsch To Guest On Radio's It's Showtime With Rikki Lee

On Friday September 3, Brookes Ebetsch, Executive Operations Director of Metropolis Performing Arts Center, will join radio host Rikki Lee Travolta on 101.5 FM to discuss the theater company's 2021-2022 season. The It's Showtime with Rikki Lee interview will air at 3 PM Central. Those outside the broadcast area can stream the program at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is located in the Chicago northwest suburb of Arlington Heights and has made a name for itself as one of the area's premier professional theater companies.

"I'm always excited to see productions at Metropolis. They consistently put out a quality entertainment product," states Travolta. During their interview, Ebetsch will provide details about the upcoming season and the continued vision of Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

In October and November, Metropolis will mount the popular musical romantic comedy Legally Blonde. The musical is based on the novel Legally Blonde by writer Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon. It tells the story of Elle Woods - a sorority girl who ends up as an unlikely Harvard Law School student when she enrolls to win back her ex-boyfriend. Even though few characters have faith in Elle Woods, she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.

Running January 2022 to March 2022 is Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. The musical features a small ensemble bringing to life Billie Holiday's March 1959 performance at a run-down bar in South Philadelphia. Between songs, Holiday tells stories about her life as she gradually becomes intoxicated and incoherent.

From April to June, Metropolis will be staging SHOUT! The Mod Musical. Set in London between 1960 and the early 1970's this jukebox musical tells the story of five women in their 20s and their unique relationships using popular songs from the era. Among the memorable songs in the show are These Boots are Made for Walkin', To Sir with Love, Son of a Preacher Man, and Downtown.

From July to August 2022, Metropolis has a surprise show for the final slot in the 2022 season. It's a popular show from Alan Menken that audiences will be excited about, but the theater is prohibited from announcing the title yet.

"Already this season, Metropolis has put on two stellar musicals: Little Shop of Horrors and My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra," notes Travolta. "Based on the caliber of these fine shows, audiences can expect some phenomenal theater from Metropolis in the coming year."

Other events planned for Metropolis Performing Arts Center include the holiday classic A Christmas Carol and a number of special one-night events including: A Night of Comedy with Mike Toomey, An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M. Trouillot, Ladies Night Comedy Jam, An Evening with Ronnie Rice, A Comedy Jam with Lance Richards and Friends, and An Evening with Rocky LaPorte and Friends.

The Metropolis School of the Performing Arts will also be discussed in the radio interview. The performing arts school will be mounting Into the Woods Jr. with auditions on Friday September 10 and performances in November.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at 111 West Campbell Street. For ticket information and details on upcoming events visit www.MetropolisArts.com or call (847) 577-2121.

For information on the Metropolis School of the Performing Arts call (847) 577-5982 x221.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a weekly interview program focused on the entertainment industry. Recent guests have included Tony nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), and television star Jesse Borrego (Fame). The program airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM, with streaming and podcasts available at www.HuntleyRadio.com.