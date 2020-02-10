Maxwell Street Klezmer Band Will Celebrate Jewish Music at Metropolis

Chicago's Maxwell Street Klezmer Band returns with their jazz-inflected Big Band sound, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman and Etel Melamed, performing at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 22, 2020.

One of the first klezmer revival groups in the Midwest, Maxwell Street Klezmer Band has been Chicago's go-to band for Jewish music since 1983. With their jazz-inflected Big Band sound, they inject horn-driven energy into the lively dance music of the shtetl. Vocalists Lori Lippitz and Etel Melamed pay tribute to the vocal duets of the Barry Sisters and to the stars of the Yiddish stage and screen with favorites like "Bei Mir Bistu Sheyn." With the violinist and bandleader Alex Koffman leading the way, the laughing, crying sounds of their music touches audiences of all ages and backgrounds. As fans from Carnegie Hall to the Barbican Centre in London and the Mozartsaal in Vienna attest: You don't have to be Jewish to love Maxwell Street!

Maxwell Street Klezmer Band will be at Metropolis on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Tickets are $30. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Maxwell Street Klezmer Band is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include Creole Stomp (March 20), Skerryvore (March 21), Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond (March 26), and Van Morrison Party with The Commitments Tribute (March 27).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





