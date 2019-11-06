Marriott Theatre Adds Performance Of SWINGING ON A STAR, A SALUTE TO BING CROSBY AND THE ANDREWS SISTERS

Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire has added a third performance of the Artists Lounge Live presentation of SWINGING ON A STAR, A SALUTE TO Bing Crosby AND THE ANDREWS SISTERS starring Broadway's Jared Bradshaw, to meet demand. The two previously announced shows to be performed on Tuesday, December 17 have sold out, more than a month before the concert date. Tickets for the December 16 performance at 7:30 pm are on sale now, all seats are $50.00. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com (subscriber discount only available at Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.



Tis the season to be jolly as Broadway baritone Jared Bradshaw celebrates Bing Crosby, the crooner who immortalized the most famous secular Christmas song of all time - "White Christmas." Bradshaw is a veteran of the Great White Way, appearing in JERSEY BOYS and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Lauded as "immensely talented" by Associated Press, Bradshaw is an entertainer possessing the easy charm of a bygone era. Also featuring a trio of talented dolls singing the infectious harmonies of the Andrews Sisters, this is one humdinger of a good time! Traditional favorites include "Jingle Bells," "Chattanooga Choo-Choo," "Mele Kalikimaka," and of course, "White Christmas." Presented by Artists Lounge Live.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You