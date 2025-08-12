MadKap to Present PIPPIN At Skokie Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MadKap Productions will present the musical PIPPIN for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre from Sep 5 thru Sep 28, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Sep 24 at 1:30 pm.

PIPPIN has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Roger O. Hirson. It was originally directed on Broadway by Bob Fosse and starred Ben Vereen, both of whom won Tony Awards for the production.

A captivating musical about a young man's search for meaning and fulfillment in life, PIPPIN is the story of a young man in search of his purpose in life, which he believes to be extraordinary. Through dazzling choreography, an unforgettable score, and a mix of heart, humor, and spectacle, his journey is told by a troupe of travelling performers. The troupe is led by the mysterious Leading Player, who is witty, magnetic, and theatrical—but also manipulative and controlling. They are obsessed with putting on a great show, even at the expense of the characters' well-being. Ben Vereen won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production. Patina Miller also won a Tony Award for her portrayal in the 2013 revival, which was the first time that both a man and a woman won the Tony Award for playing the exact same role. In this production, the role of the Leading Player is played simultaneously by Andrew Buel and Hannah Mary Simpson, who jointly collaborate with the other players and the audience thru this exhilarating tale of finding one's true purpose in a world full of possibilities.

PIPPIN features Conner Hensley Schroeder in the title role, with Andrew Buel, Ray Faiella, Gabriella Galluzzo, Molly Hamada, Erol Ibrahimovic, Kent Joseph, Kelly Killorin, CeCe Lampa, Abby Naden, Judy Rossinguolo-Rice, Hannah Mary Simpson, and SarahAnn Sutter

PIPPIN is directed by Pat Henderson, who directed last year's production of South Pacific. She is joined by multi Jeff Award winner Jeremy Ramey as Music Director with choreography by Edward Lindem. Costume Design is by Deb Erickson, with Property Design by Michael Dwiggins and Sound Design by Elijah McTiernan, Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell produce for MadKap Productions.

PIPPIN is the second production in MadKap Productions' 11th season at Skokie Theatre, which started in July with A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUMt. A four-show subscription package is available for $149 that includes tickets to PIPPIN, plus the comedy/mystery DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin, Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY, and Tenessee Williams' classic drama A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.