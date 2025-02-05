News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN Comes to Trap Door Theatre

Performances run Thursday, March 20th –Saturday, March 29th, 2025.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN Comes to Trap Door Theatre
Trap Door Theatre will continue its 31st season of repertory and mainstage combined work with a remount of the Trap Door’s hit Mother Courage and her Children. Directed by resident director Max Truax, Mother Courage and her Children will play in repertory March 20th-29th, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. 

The cast includes Rashaad Bond, Holly Cerney, Caleb Lee Jenkins, David Lovejoy, Nena Martins, Emily Nichelson, Tricia Rogers, and Kevin Webb

Mother Courage becomes a parasite of war as she, hell bent on her own survival, celebrates the Thirty Years War as the source of her prosperity. Considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, wartime virtues become fatal to their possessors in this stark, anti-capitalist, and music filled play.

“Actress Holly Cerney makes it her own, lending the character a youthful sassiness and brassiness that buffers her harsh, unapologetic selfishness. Cerney’s full-flavored performance gives the show body and leavens the tragic inevitability of the tale, which is signaled from the start.” - Hugh Iglarsh, Newcity Stage

“War never ends—and that is as good for business today as it was in the 17th century. Brecht’s play, written 85 years ago, rings as true today as it did at the dawn of World War II.” - Nancy Bishop, Third Coast Review

The Production Team includes Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), Jonathan Quigley (Projections), Michael Griggs (Scenic Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Jonathan Guillen (Music Composer), Dan Poppen (Sound Designer), Zsófia Ötvös (Make Up Designer), David Lovejoy (Prop Designer), and Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).





