MEMORABILIA Comes to Teatro Vista in May

Teatro Vista has announced the cast and Production Team of the Midwest premiere of MEMORABILIA, created by Jean Claudio and directed by co-creator Raquel Torre, running May 30 - June 29, 2025. The production is co-presented and staged at Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.), a theatre whose focus is creating radical spaces for young people and families to play. Tickets ($35 - $65) on sale March 10, 2025.

You’re invited to experience the journey of Salvador, a frazzled inventor, who creates an apparatus to preserve his most beloved memories and maybe… just maybe, face the realities of the darker ones. With courage and foolishness, Salvador will walk you through his days of chaos, memories, and wonder. MEMORABILIA is a solo-show using old boleros, clown, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and theatre to tell a story with humor and heart.

MEMORABILIA is created and performed by renowned Chicago-based Boricua performer Jean Claudio, described by the Chicago Tribune as an “excellent circus-skilled performer” who is “funny, charming and the most poignant presence.” Claudio was recently seen in the title role of Chicago Shakespeare Theater's CORDUROY, The Goodman Theatre's LUCHA TEOTL and THE LIZARD Y EL SOL, and Teatro Vista Productions’ THE DREAM KING, winner of 8 Equity Jeff Awards. Helming the creative process as its director is co-creator Raquel Torre, who is Claudio’s partner in artistry and in life as well as the Michael Maggio Directing Fellow at The Goodman Theatre.

The Production Team includes Michel Rodríguez-Cintra (Choreographer), Maydi Díaz (Stage Manager), Olivia Ellery (Assistant Stage Manager), Julie Jachym (Associate Producer / Production Manager), Lauren Nichols (Scenic Designer), Lonnae Hickman (Properties Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Satya Chávez (Sound Designer / Composer), Liviu Pasare (Projections Designer), Sally Dolembo (Costume Design), Wendy Madrigal (Properties Consultant), Alonso Galue (Properties Consultant), Angelina Bill (Robotics Consultant), Stefanie Senior (Assistant Sound Designer), and Zuzel García (Assistant Lighting Designer).

