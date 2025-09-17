Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 'Opera in the Neighborhoods' to Tour KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Opera in the Neighborhoods program will tour Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, a bold new opera for young audiences that celebrates the life and legacy of circus strongwoman Katie Sandwina. Katie: The Strongest of the Strong will be presented for schools and community groups across Chicago and the suburbs throughout October and November. The fall tour includes nine student performances and one public performance, reaching thousands of students in grades 3–6.

Composed by Faye Chiao with a libretto by Anton Dudley, Katie: The Strongest of the Strong introduces young audiences to a figure whose story embodies resilience, justice, and community. Known in her time as “the strongest woman in the world,” Sandwina was also a wife, mother, and activist who fought for women’s suffrage in the early 20th century. Featuring an all-female cast, the opera pairs the wonder of circus life with the urgency of social change, offering a meaningful entry point to conversations about gender equity and the history of women’s rights.

Public audiences can experience the production on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Chicago, with additional public performances planned for spring 2026.

Opera in the Neighborhoods, a program of Lyric Unlimited's Learning and Civic Engagement department, has been introducing young people and families to opera since 1994. The program has presented imaginative youth operas from around the world and has commissioned original works from leading composers, ensuring that each season connects students to themes that resonate in today’s world. All student performances are free of charge, reflecting Lyric’s commitment to community engagement.

“Katie Sandwina’s journey in this opera reminds us that strength takes many forms — physical, emotional, and communal,” says Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, Director of Civic Engagement. “Through this opera, young people will discover a story that celebrates courage and conviction while also learning about the history of women who fought for change.”

This production features mezzo-soprano Lauren Ingebrigtsen as Katie Sandwina, soprano Katy Lindhart as Marina, mezzo-soprano Hillary Watkins as Bebe Barbelle, soprano Uma Singh as Beryl Barbelle, and mezzo-soprano Miya Higashiyama as Bernice Barbelle.

The production is directed by Denise Yvette Serna with music direction by Dr. Charlene Lotz, set and prop design by Austin Abernathy, and costumes by Clair Hummel.