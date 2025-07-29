Lyric Opera of Chicago and Black Leadership Arts Collective Partner for ECHOES OF EXCELLENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Black Leadership Arts Collective will present Echoes of Excellence: Celebrating the Legacy of Chicago’s Black Voices, a one-night-only recital honoring the profound contributions of Black artists to Lyric, to the city of Chicago, and to the broader operatic field. The event will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Opera House. Following the recital, B.L.A.C. will host a fundraising gala at Lyric.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration showcases a lineup of celebrated classical vocalists, all members of B.L.A.C., performing a 75-minute recital that pays tribute to the groundbreaking artistry of legends such as Leontyne Price, George Shirley, and Kathleen Battle — artists who left an indelible mark on Lyric’s stage and beyond. The program will also spotlight works by Chicago’s own acclaimed Black composers, past and present.

The evening will feature a distinguished lineup of vocalists, including sopranos Angela Brown, Alyson Cambridge, Laquita Mitchell, and Jacqueline Echols; mezzo-sopranos Lucia Bradford and J’Nai Bridges, an alumna of Lyric’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center; tenors Limmie Pulliam, Issachah Savage, and Chaz’men Williams-Ali; baritones Kenneth Overton, Lester Lynch, and Reginald Smith, Jr.; and bass Kevin Short. Acclaimed pianist Kevin miller will accompany the vocalists throughout the program.

Following the recital, guests are invited to add on the post-event gala reception hosted by B.L.A.C. in Lyric’s William B. and Catherine Graham Room. The celebration will include cocktails, dinner, dessert, and opportunities to mingle with the evening’s performers and fellow supporters, all in support of B.L.A.C.’s scholarship and mentorship programs. Gala tickets are $125, inclusive of all fees, with a tax-deductible portion acknowledged by B.L.A.C.

“This event represents a powerful moment of reflection and celebration,” says Alyson Cambridge, Executive Director of B.L.A.C. “It is an opportunity to honor the extraordinary Black artists who paved the way and to uplift the next generation through Lyric and B.L.A.C.’s shared commitment to mentorship, education, and excellence.”

John Mangum, General Director, President & CEO of Lyric Opera of Chicago, adds, “We are very pleased to partner with B.L.A.C. on Echoes of Excellence. This recital aligns beautifully with Lyric’s mission to celebrate diverse voices and stories on our stage and in our community, and to integrate that work across the company — especially through an outstanding roster of artists whose talent and impact continue to elevate and inspire.”