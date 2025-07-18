Lookingglass Theatre Company’s Annual Community Ritual SUNSET 1919 Returns July 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lookingglass Theatre Company will present its fifth annual Sunset 1919: A Ritual on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Eugene Williams Memorial Marker, located 1/4 mile north of 31st Street Beach (125 Fort Dearborn Drive). This free outdoor community event is co-curated by Ensemble Members Kareem Bandealy and J. Nicole Brooks.

Held each year in memory of Eugene Williams—a Black teenager killed in 1919 for crossing an imaginary racial line while swimming in Lake Michigan—Sunset 1919 is a spiritual and creative gathering that blends music, movement, and word in a shared act of remembrance and resilience. The ritual also acknowledges the land’s Indigenous roots and fosters healing through communal art.

This year’s event will also include a dedication of the Eugene Williams Memorial Mural by artist Pugs Atomz, which will later be displayed at Lookingglass’ home at the Water Tower Water Works. The ritual will honor the late Arkey Adams, a key contributor to the original Sunset 1919, who passed away earlier this year.

2025 Participating Artists Include:

Yaw Agyeman – Word

Pugs Atomz – Muralist

Kareem Bandealy – Co-Curator

J. Nicole Brooks – Co-Curator

Naydja Bruton – Music

Caitlin Edwards – Music

Kopano Muhammad – Movement

DJ PatriciaCVIII – Release

Anthony Michael Tamez – Grounding

Glenn Felix Willoughby – Photo/Video

Summer Programming Continues at Lookingglass

Sunset 1919 is part of a full lineup of Lookingglass Theatre’s summer offerings, including:

Final performances of Iraq, But Funny – must close July 20

Ice Cream Circus! – Free circus/dance/clown performances in Chicago parks, August 17–24

GglassFest – Inaugural new works festival, September 5–13

Chicago Public Library Family Workshop – Mysterious City scavenger hunt, July 26

Summergglass Camps – August 4–15, featuring creative drama and puppetry

Young Ensemble Auditions – Registration opens August 18

For more information, ticketing, and registration, visit LookingglassTheatre.org.