Lookingglass Reveals Plays and Creatives for its New Works Festival, GGLASSFEST

Lookingglass Theatre Company has revealed the plays and creative teams for its inaugural new works festival: GglassFest, September 5 - 13, at The Joan and Paul Theatre at Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Ave. GglassFest includes five different readings where attendees will hear a reading of a work. Tickets to GglassFest are $20 each or three readings for $45 or all five for $60 online or by calling 312.337.0665.

For the first time in Lookingglass’ history, audiences are invited to go behind the scenes and experience its new play development program, gglassworks, with the inaugural GglassFest. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how the Lookingglass Ensemble proposes new work to one another, and to preview stories coming to the Lookingglass stage.

Lookingglass has produced 70 world premiere plays to date, the majority of which were created by ensemble members and artistic associates through its year-round new play development program, gglassworks. Created by the ensemble, shepherded by many makers through many years, gglassworks is currently guided by Ensemble Member and Creative Producer – New Engagements Kareem Bandealy and Artistic Director Kasey Foster and ushers new productions through a multi-phase process.

“What is it we do here at Lookingglass? The simplest way I can say, ‘We Make New,’” said Ensemble Member & Creative Producer – New Engagements Kareem Bandealy. “ I think that’s what we do. It’s a succinct summary of our core values: Collaboration, Invention and Transformation.”

The Inaugural GglassFest Line Up Includes:

Sophia Hayden Deserves Better

Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

Written by Stephanie Alison Walker

Directed by Wendy Mateo

In 1891 a brilliant 23-year-old woman won an architecture contest to design the Woman’s Building for the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. What should have been the start to a flourishing career in architecture became career-ending. Throughout the two-year process of building The Woman’s Building, the architect quietly endured bullying, micromanaging and undermining until she finally spoke up. In a time when women were defined as physically and intellectually weaker than men, her concerns were not only not heard, but she was sent to a sanitarium. Diagnosed with melancholia due to overexertion. Silenced. After the fair, her building was destroyed and she never built another building again. Her name was Sophia Hayden and she deserves better.

But Many are the Stars

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.

Written by Sara Gmitter

Co-Directed by Leslie Buxbaum-Danzig and Sara Gmitter

A group of Soviet female combat pilots fighting at the Eastern Front during World War II confront the limits of their personal and political power as they face the enemy in front of them, wondering who they can trust among them.

The Last Beyond

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

Written and Directed by Ike Holter

The Last Beyond is a new fantasy epic following the fight to save a world on the brink of collapse. A funny, sharp and R-rated look at the hero’s journey, destiny- and the fine print that’s written underneath accepting any call to adventure.

Saturday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.

Written and Directed by J. Nicole Brooks

Prince Hal is inspired by the life and political legacy of Chicago’s Mayor Harold Washington. Using choreography, oral history and spoken word to explore Hal’s rise to power, dealings with a contentious city council and his untimely death.

Madame X

Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

A loosely-fit adaptation of Alexander Pushkin’s “Queen of Spades”

Written and Directed by Phil Smith based on an adaptation with Tommy Rapley and Dennis Watkins

Who is really holding the cards at Madame X’s high stakes gaming parlor? Find out as Lookingglass unspools a feverish take of Alexander Pushkin’s unrivaled tale of gambling and the supernatural. Live music, jump scares, high rollers, sleep walkers, the living dead and most importantly FUN, all combine into a one of a kind theatrical event.