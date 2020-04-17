Little Mountain Community Theatre Postpones 2020 Season

Due to COVID-19, Little Mountain Community Theatre has made the decision to postpone its 2020 Season to Summer 2021. The company plans to offer both its Children's Acting Workshop and its production of Wizard of Oz Jr. and its Main Stage Production of Children of Eden next year.

The company has also announced a new partnership event in the works for later this Summer! On Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. they will be producing a Pops Concert at The Forge: Lemont Quarries where there will be an outdoor concert venue with lawn seating for 1,000. The concert will feature music from the movies.

If you have been a part of productions in the past or are a student who was registered for the Acting Workshop this year and are interested in participating in this event, contact Heather Hutchison at stagegypsy@comcast.net. If you are interested in helping as a volunteer, contact Sandy Doebert at sandy57@rocketmail.com. More details will be available closer to the event.





