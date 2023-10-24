Lauren Daigle to Bring THE BEHOLD CHRISTMAS TOUR to the Beacon Theatre in December

Catch Lauren Daigle live at Beacon Theatre for two nights only this December.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Lauren Daigle to Bring THE BEHOLD CHRISTMAS TOUR to the Beacon Theatre in December

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) and City National Bank announced today that two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle is bringing her annual Behold Christmas Tour to the Beacon Theatre for the first time on both Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30PM. These special performances will feature some of Daigle's seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, “Behold: A Christmas Collection.” Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at noon.
 
“Music has always been a huge part of my family's holiday celebration,” said Daigle. “So, for me, being able to do these shows every year, to share these songs with others, brings joy to my heart.”
 
“City National Bank is the proud Premier Partner of the Beacon Theatre and we look forward to joining two time GRAMMY Award winner, Lauren Daigle, at The Beacon in celebration of 'Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour,'" said Linda Duncombe, Chief Marketing, Digital and Data Officer, City National Bank. “At City National, it is in our DNA to give back to the communities we serve and we're honored to match donations to Daigle's Foundation - The Price Fund - which benefits care for children and those in need.”
 
Lauren Daigle is a two-time GRAMMY Award winner, seven-time Billboard Music Award winner, and four-time American Music Award winner, and is one of the biggest stars to emerge in music over the last decade with a billion worldwide streams. Daigle recently released her self-titled album which includes the chart-topping first single, “Thank God I Do,” which reached number one on six different radio charts. From the roof-raising “Salvation Mountain” featuring the blazing guitar of Gary Clark Jr., to the incredibly beautiful and intimate “Sometimes,” Daigle's new album is a vision of grace and power.
 
A portion of ticket sales from the event will be donated to The Price Fund, Daigle's foundation which was designed to establish care for children, the elderly, and those in need around the world through communal initiatives and outreach. City National Bank will match Daigle's donation to The Price Fund up to $10,000.  This is the second charity-focused event that City National Bank and The Beacon have hosted as part of their ongoing partnership, following last year's successful launch.
 
City National Bank card holders will have exclusive access to presale tickets for Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour beginning Tuesday, October 24 at 11:00am ET. Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at noon ET via Click Here. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, October 28 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.
 

Lauren Daigle to Bring THE BEHOLD CHRISTMAS TOUR to the Beacon Theatre in December




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center Photo
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center

 Raue Center For The Arts has announced the Midwest’s favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022!

2
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series Photo
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series

About Face Theatre’s Re/Generation Studio workshop series returns to kick off the company’s 2023-2024 season from November 30 through December 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre.

3
Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRAS DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19 Photo
Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRA'S DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19

Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance have announced the world premiere of Nyra’s Dreams, created and performed by Shalaka Kulkarni and directed by Stefan Brun, October 27 - November 19 at Chicago Dramatists, 1109 W. Chicago Ave.

4
Chicago Tap Allstars First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cult Photo
Chicago Tap Allstars' First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cultural Center

Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of Tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, has announced a new show for the holiday season, “Winter Wonderland,” Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT in Chicago COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT
Otherworld Theatre (11/09-11/19)
Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour in Chicago Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour
The Magic Parlour (10/02-12/30)
Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen in Chicago Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen
Joe's Bar (11/10-11/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Chicago Mrs. Doubtfire
James M. Nederlander Theatre (2/27-3/10)
Hollywood Revisited in Chicago Hollywood Revisited
ECC Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
She Loves Me in Chicago She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
My Grandmother's Eyepatch in Chicago My Grandmother's Eyepatch
Newport Theater (11/17-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You