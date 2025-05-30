Laughing Stock Theatre Premieres THE STORM OF THE CENTURY in Evanston Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laughing Stock Theatre has announced the world premiere of The Storm of the Century; Or, An Impractical Time for Love, an original production in the style of Commedia dell'Arte. Directed by Steven Yandell, stage managed by Grace Elizabeth Mealey, and devised by the ensemble, this one-hour comedy will run Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 pm from June 14th to June 29th outdoors at Ridgeville Park in Evanston.

The ensemble cast features company members Martin Downs, Shea Lee, Claire Hart Proepper, and Helena Scholz-Carlson, joined by guest artists Brendon Duran and Olivia Finkelstein.

In this delightfully tumultuous tale, Flaminia is in love with Isabella and needs the approval of Isabella's mother, Signora Bianca, before they can be married. All that's left is one final meeting to agree on the details. But an unexpected storm is rolling through - and not just the weather outside! Something in Flaminia's past emerges that threatens to cancel the whole engagement. When the power goes out, everyone's plans are thrown into chaos! Will calmer heads prevail? This fast-paced comedy is suitable for all ages.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds