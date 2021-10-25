LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY All-Chicago Cast Announced

Right Angle Entertainment announces the all-Chicago cast of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody. The Chicago production of the off-Broadway hit is a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually. The musical is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody, with music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom.

Performances begin in Chicago on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N Lincoln Ave. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets, starting at $29, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at the Apollo Theater.

The cast of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Ann Delaney (Emma Thompson and Others), Jake Elkins (Colin Firth and Others), Ryan Foreman (Peter and Others), Dan Plehal (Hugh Grant and Others), Amanda Walker (Keira Knightley and Others), and Christopher Wayland (Liam Neeson and Others). Understudies for the company are Daryn Alexus, Brie McClellan and Dylan Obrochta.

Leading the Chicago premiere of Love Actually? are Director Tim Drucker and Choreographer Brooke Engen, who helmed the 2019 world premiere. The creative team includes Ethan Andersen (music director), Joshua Warner (scenic designer), Dustin Cross (costume designer), Brandon Baruch (lighting designer), Matthew Fischer (sound designer), Conor Donnelly (hair/wig designer), Eric Anthony (associate director/associate choreographer) and gives special thanks to original co-choreographer Tiffany Engen. The stage manager is Marcus Carroll and the assistant stage manager is Natalie Cohen.

"I'm beyond excited to bring this theatrical holiday love letter to the incredible Apollo Theater Chicago. The talent pool of brilliant actor/singer/comedians in Chicago is truly extraordinary; I can think of no better city than Chicago to assemble this cast," comments Director Tim Drucker. "In under 90 minutes, these six actors play 50 plus roles as they conquer 144 costume and 42 wig changes! I can't wait for audiences to experience this rollicking good time with us this holiday season."

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious musical that follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually.

The musical is also returning to New York City at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center this holiday season. The New York cast includes Kayla Catan (Keira Knightley and Others), Isaiah Hein (Liam Neeson and Others), James Parks (Colin Firth and Others), Eric Peters (Hugh Grant and Others), Joyah Spangler (Emma Thompson and Others), Tony Tillman (Peter and Others), Thanos Skouteris (swing) and Amber Wright (swing).

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment and will be the first in a long line of Right Angle productions at the Apollo Theater in Chicago through 2022. Additional titles will be announced in the coming months.

Songs in this spoof of the hodge-podge montage rom-com include: "Messages of Love, Actually" "He's the Prime Minister (of Rom-Coms)" "Dark Deeds in Dark Corners" "British Girls" "Keira Knightly Actually" "A Joni Mitchell CD? (For Your Continued Emotional Education)" "The Lament of Laura Linney" "The Language of Love" "American Girls" "The 11 O'Clock Grand Gesture Number" "Love is Actually"

For more information, visit www.LoveActuallyParody.com.