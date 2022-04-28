LITTLE WOMEN, TWELFTH NIGHT & More Announced for First Folio Theatre 2022-2023 Season

As theater continues to recover from the pandemic interruption, First Folio Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season. First Folio has also announced that contrary to its original plans, this will be the final season for First Folio, which will end operations in April 2023. The reason for the change in closing dates is explained by First Folio co-founder and Executive Artistic Director David Rice: "After this last season and my current fight against prostate cancer, I realize that I just don't have as much gas left in my tank as I thought I did. I just want to be sure we bring First Folio to a purposeful, mindful, and elegant close."

The final season begins with a classic farce: JEEVES INTERVENES by Margaret Raether based on the works of P.G. Wodehouse, which runs November 5 through December 4, 2022. The season continues with an American classic: Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, adapted by Heather Chrisler, running December 17, 2022 through January 15, 2023. First Folio warms up the winter with an Irish romance, AND NEITHER HAVE I WINGS TO FLY, by Ann Noble, running January 28 through February 26, 2023. The season ends with a return to First Folio's roots, as they present TWELFTH NIGHT, by William Shakespeare, running March 11 through April 9, 2023. All shows will be performed on the indoor stage.

Opening the 2022-2023 season First Folio brings back its very first adventure of Bertie and Jeeves from 2008: JEEVES INTERVENES, by Margaret Raether, directed by Michael Goldberg. The pleasure-seeking and marriage-averse Bertie is desperately trying to avoid his ferocious Aunt Agatha or "she who chews broken bottles; she who kills rats with her teeth." In tow with Bertie's aunt is Gertrude Winkleswoth-Bode, a strong-minded single woman with a penchant for Nietzsche. However, when Bertie's impecunious pal, Eustace Bassington-Bassington becomes smitten with Gertie, Jeeves sees a pathway to avoid disaster...providing they can also avoid Eustace's irascible Scottish uncle, Sir Rupert Watlington-Pipps. Filled with all the sly word play and manic antics you've come to expect, this is the pitch-perfect Jeeves story we all need. JEEVES INTERVENES previews November 2-4, opens November 5, and runs through December 4, 2022.

First Folio continues its season with the world premiere adaptation of one of the most beloved American novels of all time, Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, adapted by Heather Chrisler and directed by Melanie Keller. This is a marveous and heart-warming holiday show for the family. Four young women, gathered together in an attic, bring to life the beloved tale of the March sisters with all the trials, tribulations, and triumphs that arise from helping to blaze new horizons for women in the 19th century. Come savor anew the tale of Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy in this official WORLD PREMIERE. Originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, this is a show destined to become a hit around the nation. LITTLE WOMEN previews December 14-16, opening December 17, and runs through January 15, 2023.

First Folio warms up the winter of 2023 with an Irish tale of romance and loss: AND NEITHER HAVE I WINGS TO FLY, written by Ann Noble and directed by Heather Chrisler. In 1950's Ireland, family means everything, so when Eveline Donnelly abandons her dream of a university education to care for her widowed father, it seems only right and natural to her. But as she watches her younger sister prepare to leave home with her new husband, Evie wonders if she has made the right choice. Then a visit from her mother's ghost makes Evie begin to ask, "When is it my turn?" AND NEITHER HAVE I WINGS TO FLY previews January 25-27, opens January 28 and runs through February 26, 2023. The cast of AND NEITHER... will include David Rice in the role of Peter Donnelly and his daughter Hayley Rice in the role of Eveline Donnelly.



First Folio brings both the season and its twenty-six-year run to a close with a return to its origins, mounting Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT, directed by Hayley Rice. After being shipwrecked on the shores of Ilyria, Viola re-invents herself in order to survive. When she becomes enamored of Duke Orsino, however, Viola must choose between love and loyalty. After navigating the shoals of comedy put in her path by Sir Toby Belch, Sir Andrew Aguecheek, and the malevolent Malvolio, Viola reaches the port of true happiness in Shakespeare's tale of romance and self-discovery. TWELFTH NIGHT previews March 8-10, opens March 11 and runs through April 9, 2023. The cast will include many of First Folio's Artistic Associates who have appeared in their previous Shakespeare productions.

First Folio wants to remind audience members that their health and safety are of paramount importance and that First Folio will be following recommendations from the public health experts at the CDC, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the DuPage County Department of Public Health. First Folio will continue to require all patrons to be vaccinated against COVID 19. The latest policies regarding the wearing of masks will be announced prior to the start of the season.

All performances take place at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located at 1717 31st St., off Rt. 83, in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to via the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds. Preview tickets are $29. Regular priced tickets are $49 on Wednesdays and Thursdays (seniors are $44), and $59 on Fridays through Sundays (seniors are $54). First Folio is also continuing to offer a special $20 Student Ticket for all performances. Three- and four-show subscriptions are available for $75-$180. Season subscriptions are on sale now, while individual tickets go on sale June 15, and may be purchased by calling the box office at 630.986.8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org