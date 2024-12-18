LES MISERABLES is Now Playing in Chicago

The musical is playing for a limited three-week engagement through January 5 only.
Broadway In Chicago has announced that Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre. LES MISÉRABLES is playing for a limited three-week engagement through January 5 only.
Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."
Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Nick Rehberger as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,’ Mya Rena Hunter as ‘Éponine,’ Jake David Smith as ‘Marius’ and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.’ Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’
The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.
