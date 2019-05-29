KING LEAR Comes to Redtwist Theatre

Redtwist Theatre presents William Shakespeare's KING LEAR, directed by Steve Scott. The show opens Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3pm and runs Thu, Fri, Sat at 7:30pm; Sun at 3pm, through Sunday, August 4, 3:00pm.

Shakespeare's razor-sharp, merciless dissection of the sin of pride, and the devastating cost it wreaks on those-and by those-who are too egocentric to recognize it...or too proud to give a damn.

THE CAST (in alphabetical order): Robert Hunter Bry (Edgar), Scott Buechler (Cornwall), Liz Cloud (Fool), Megan DeLay (u/s Regan, Cordelia), Cameron Feagin (Kent), Alexander Ferguson (Ensemble, u/s France, Oswald), Jacqueline Grandt (Goneril), Cindy Henkin (u/s Goneril, Kent), James Hesla (Albany), KC Karen Hill (Regan), Kayla Raelle Holder (Cordelia), Darren Jones (Gloucester), Lewis R. Jones (Ensemble, u/s Fool, Gloucester, Albany), Sean William Kelly (Burgundy), Chris Khoshaba (Ensemble, u/s Edgar, Edmund, Burgundy), David Lovejoy (France), Devon Nimerfroh (Oswald), Brian Parry (Lear), Mark West (Edmund)

THE STAFF: Steve Scott (Director), Lauren Katz (Assistant Director/Dramaturg), Seph Mozes (Assistant Director/Dramaturg), Zachary Crewse (Stage Manager), Alyssa Mohn (Assistant Production Manager), Nicholas Schwartz (Set Designer/Production Manager), Cat Davis (Lighting Designer), Blake Cordell (Sound Designer), Elle Erickson (Costume Designer), Steven Abbott (Scenic Charge), Ari Craven (Graphic Designer), Jan Ellen Graves (Marketing), Paulette Hicks (Text Coach), Ian Maryfield (Fight/Intimacy Director), Julia Skeggs (Casting Director), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), E. Malcolm Martinez (Box Office Manager), Johnny Garcia (Box Office Associate), Michael Colucci (Producer)

THE SCHEDULE Opens: Sat, July 6, 3pm (note: there is no evening performance on opening day)

Tickets: www.redtwist.org Call: 773-728-7529

Redtwist is located at 1044 W Bryn Mawr, 2 blks W of LSD, 2 blks E of the Red Line EL station.

Valet parking for Redtwist is available across the street in front of Francesca's Bryn Mawr for most performances-hours vary. Dining is not required. Limited FREE street parking is available on side streets. There is metered street parking via ParkChicago.com app or 3-hour Paybox on Bryn Mawr Av and 2-hour Paybox on side streets. Free on Sundays, and after 10pm Mon thru Sat.





