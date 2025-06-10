KIMBERLY AKIMBO Begins Limited Engagement at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award-winning musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO, is now playing at the CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) for a limited engagement through June 22 only. KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the most critically acclaimed musical of its Broadway season and winner of five 2023 Tony Awards.

Leading the cast of the National Tour is three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly. She is joined by a powerhouse ensemble that includes Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Laura Woyasz, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler. Understudies for the production include Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, and Brandon Springman, with Janet Dickinson serving as the Kimberly standby.

Set in suburban New Jersey, KIMBERLY AKIMBO tells the story of Kimberly, a bright and funny teenager who’s about to turn 16—and who happens to live with a rare aging condition that makes her look like a 72-year-old woman. As she navigates family dysfunction, her first crush, a potential felony, and the heartbreak of growing up too fast, Kim remains determined to chart her own course and find happiness.

With her Tony win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori became the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Music supervision is by Chris Fenwick, music direction by Leigh Delano, and orchestrations by John Clancy and Macy Schmidt. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Craig Burns, CSA.

The North American Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

After its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2021, KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous acclaim on November 10, 2022, and played 32 previews and 612 performances before concluding its Broadway run.

For tickets and more information, visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com.

