Jupiter String Quartet Announces Four-Part Digital Concert Series REFLECTION AND RENEWAL

Concerts will take place Fridays, February 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 12pm CST.

Jan. 26, 2021  
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will present a free, digitally delivered four-part concert series featuring the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music's Jupiter String Quartet. The tight-knit ensemble consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg's older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg's husband, Liz's brother-in-law) is in their 19th year together. Of their in-demand and award-winning artistry, The New Yorker remarked, "The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene."

For this new Krannert Center Reflection and Renewal series, the quartet explores diverse composers and themes. They have chosen programs with contrasting styles and genres of music, each moving from a quartet masterpiece in a minor key to a more hopeful, major-key contemporary work. The quartet's hope is that each short concert (20-30 minutes) and the personal reflections the members will share will provide a musical meditation for audiences. The performances will be viewable on demand beginning at noon on the day of each concert through March 5, 2021 at www.krannertcenter.com/events/reflection-and-renewal-jupiter-string-quartet.

Concert Dates and Repertoire:

Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12pm CST

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, "Serioso"

Larghetto espressivo-Allegretto agitato-Allegro

Kati Agócs: Imprimatur

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 12pm CST

Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden"

Andante con moto

Michi Wiancko: To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores

Movement 6: "Follow the Water"

Movement 7: "Rise Up"

Friday, February 19, 2021 at 12pm CST

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80

Allegro vivace assai

Haydn: String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5

Largo. Cantabile e mesto

Dan Visconti: Excerpts from Ramshackle Songs

Friday, February 26, 2019 at 12pm CST

Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 12

Molto allegro e vivace

Walker: Lyric for Strings

William Bolcom: "Incineratorag" from Three Rags for String Quartet


