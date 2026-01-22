John Mueller's WINTER DANCE PARTY Comes to Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center For The Arts will present John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8 PM. This official and authentic live re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour is the only show ever endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates.

Audiences will be transported back to 1959 for over two hours of high-voltage rock ‘n’ roll featuring the hit songs that changed music forever, including That’ll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Rave On, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, and many more.

The show stars John Mueller, critically acclaimed former lead of the U.S. touring production of Buddy…The Buddy Holly Story, as Buddy Holly. Linwood Sasser steps into the legendary shoes of the Big Bopper, and Ray Anthony—a star of Las Vegas’ Legends of Rock and Roll—performs as Ritchie Valens. Backed by an energetic four-piece band, the lineup features Grammy Award-winner Mike Acosta on saxophone.

“Winter Dance Party® isn’t just a concert—it’s a time machine,” says Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center. “It brings the joy, energy, and excitement of early rock ‘n’ roll to life in a way that audiences of all ages can feel.”