Joffrey Ballet and Lyric Opera of Chicago Extend Residency Agreement Through 2034

Lyric Opera of Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet have announced a seven-year extension of their partnership, officially securing the Joffrey’s residency at the historic Lyric Opera House through June 30, 2034. The extension builds on the existing agreement, which began with the 2020/21 season and was originally set to conclude in 2027.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Joffrey’s highest-selling non-Nutcracker production in company history: Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which closed on June 22, 2025. The visually stunning ballet sold nearly 30,000 tickets—surpassing previous sales records and underscoring the artistic and commercial success of the Joffrey’s productions at Lyric.

“Joffrey’s move to the Lyric Opera House, a partnership between two of Chicago’s leading cultural institutions, has opened the door to bigger, bolder storytelling,” said Greg Cameron, President and CEO of The Joffrey Ballet. “The Lyric’s expansive stage has allowed us to mount our three largest productions to date—The Little Mermaid, Frankenstein, and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland—and paves the way for new commissions like Atonement and next season’s Eugene Onegin.”

John Mangum, General Director, President and CEO of Lyric Opera of Chicago, emphasized the deepening collaboration: “Our leadership teams share a unified vision for delivering high-quality productions. One of the most rewarding aspects of this partnership is that the Lyric Opera Orchestra performs live for every Joffrey production. Together, we present more than 100 performances annually, offering audiences world-class music and dance under one iconic roof.”

The Joffrey Ballet will launch its 70th Anniversary Season in 2025–2026 with the U.S. premiere of Liam Scarlett’s Carmen, a ten-performance engagement at the Lyric Opera House from September 18–28, 2025.

Founded in 1956 by Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, The Joffrey Ballet is one of the world’s premier dance companies, known for its expansive repertoire of classics, contemporary works, and original commissions. The company is currently led by Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President & CEO Greg Cameron.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is dedicated to delivering world-class artistry and redefining the experience of opera through innovative programming and community engagement. Led by General Director, President & CEO John Mangum and Music Director Enrique Mazzola, Lyric is also home to The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center. www.lyricopera.org