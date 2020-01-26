Jimmy Nicholas Will Guest On 'It's Showtime With Rikki Lee'

Broadway leading man Jimmy Nicholas will be the guest on the It's Showtime with Rikki Lee radio show on the suburban Chicago station 101.5 FM on Friday, January 31 at 3 PM Central. For those outside the listening area, the interview can be streamed at www.HuntleyRadio.com. The program will then be accessible as a podcast at the same web address.

Nicholas is currently in Chicago starring as Danny Zuko in Grease at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. He previously played Elder Price in the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon. He also appeared in the Broadway Workshop production of Monopoly, and the Off-Broadway original cast of Kragtar: An American Monster Musical.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a half hour entertainment industry-focused radio program hosted by Rikki Lee Travolta. Travolta has headlined and directed theatrical productions across the U.S. He was the first celebrity guest star in Tony n' Tina's Wedding and in 2005 he was ranked with Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the world for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

During their 30 minutes together on Friday, January 31, the radio host and the Grease star will discuss Nicholas' career path spanning from his education in the arts to his Broadway debut, and all the way up to playing the iconic role of Danny Zuko in Marriott Theatre's Grease and his future projects.

Grease runs Wednesdays at 1 PM and 7:30 PM, Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 4 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 1 PM and 5 PM through March 15. Ticket prices range from $50-$60, excluding tax and handling fees. Student, senior, and military discounts are available. There are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages for Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, contact the Marriott Theatre Box Office at (847) 634-0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. For more information visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.





