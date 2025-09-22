Jackie Burns and More to Star in REVOLUTION(S) at The Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A top-flight cast of musical theater greats is now rocking rehearsal for Revolution(s)—the all-new punk/metal/hip-hop musical by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello and Chicago’s Zayd Ayers Dohrn. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the world-premiere production opens the Centennial 25/26 Season in The Goodman's intimate Owen Theatre.

The cast includes Jackie Burns (Broadway’s Wicked), Jakeim Hart (Broadway’s Almost Famous), Michael Earvin Martin (The Color Purple), Al’Jaleel McGhee (Steppenwolf’s Noises Off), Aaron James McKenzie (OBC’s A Beautiful Noise), Billy Rude (Matchbox Magic Flute) and Alysia Velez (Broadway’s Into the Woods). The Ensemble includes Haley Gustafson (The Who’s Tommy), Christopher Kelley (Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil), Eric A. Lewis (Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary National Tour), Jarais Musgrove (Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale), AJ Paramo (The Muny’s Bring It On) and Kendal Marie Wilson (Theo Ubique’s Diana: The Musical). Understudies include Joseph Anthony Byrd (The Ballad of Emmett Till), Daryn Whitney Harrell (The Color Purple) and Ty Shay (Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale).

Arrangements and orchestrations are by Music Supervisor Jason Michael Webb; additional lyrics by Boots Riley, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Knife Party, Grandson, Ryan Harvey, Matt Shultz, Chris Stapleton and Anne Preven. Movement is by Choreographer Millicent Johnnie. Revolution(s) appears October 4 – November 9 in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre.

In Revolution(s), when soldier and aspiring musician Hampton Falk-Weems (Aaron James McKenzie) comes home from Afghanistan, he finds the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he’s accidentally joined the resistance. This all-new radical musical event from Tom Morello and Chicago’s own Zayd Ayers Dohrn pulses with punk, hip-hop and metal, and celebrates the courage that inspires us—across generations—to demand a better world.