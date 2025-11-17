JEKYLL & HYDE Extends Chicago Run With Eight Added Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kokandy Productions will extend its critically noted revival of Jekyll & Hyde with eight added performances, running January 2–10, 2026 at The Chopin Theatre. The additional dates will follow a completely sold-out initial run.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier, the production will mark the first Chicago staging of the musical in more than 15 years and will feature full orchestrations performed by a 15-piece orchestra. Conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Wildhorn, the musical is based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham notes, “It's been thrilling to see Chicago audiences embrace our production of Jekyll and Hyde. The response has been remarkable: laughter, cheers and enthusiastic standing ovations (sometimes mid-show). Audiences are feeling the impact of these powerhouse performances and being in the room with this stellar 15-piece orchestra. It's electric. We're so happy to be able to add these performances so that more people can experience it.”

Cast

The cast will feature David Moreland as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde, with Ava Lane Stovall as Lucy Harris and Emily McCormick as Emma Carew. They will be joined by Nathan Calaranan as Sir Danvers Carew, Ismael Garcia as Lord Savage, Jon Parker Jackson as Bishop of Basingstoke, Quinn Kelch as Simon Stride, Quinn Rigg as General Lord Glossop, Gabby Sauceda-Koziol as Sir Archibold Proops, Quinn Simmons as Poole, Maiko Terazawa as Lady Beaconsfield, and Kevin Webb as Gabriel John Utterson. Swings include Jeffrey Gougis Jr, Dani Pike, Caitlin Preuss, Anna Seibert, Jaxson Smith, and Kelan M. Smith.

About the Production

The musical follows Dr. Henry Jekyll, a scientist determined to solve pressing medical questions through experimental research. When denied institutional approval, he becomes the subject of his own treatments, unleashing a violent alter ego known as Mr. Hyde and affecting the lives of those closest to him, including Lucy Harris and Emma Carew.

Creative Team

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), G. “Max” Maxin IV (lighting design), Matt Reich (sound design), Forrest Gregor (associate sound design), Syd Genco (make-up design), Keith Ryan (hair and wig design), Charlie Baker (violence director), Kirsten Baity (intimacy director), Carrie Hardin (dialect coach), Shane Roberie (casting director), Nicholas Reinhart (production manager), Kendyl Meyer (assistant production manager), Hannah Kwak (A1), Christine Burquest (A2), Jackson Mikkelsen (lead electrician), Shelby Burgus (stage manager), and Yasmeen Abiad (assistant stage manager).