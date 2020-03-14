Interrobang Theatre Cancels HERE LIES HENRY Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Interrobang Theatre Project today announced it will cancel the remaining performance of Here Lies Henry from March 14 - March 28, 2020 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Comments Artistic Director Georgette Verdin, "Here at ITP, we take the health of our patrons, actors and staff very seriously. In light of the recommendations of the CDC and Chicago Health Department, Friday night was the final performance of our current show, Here Lies Henry. We are grateful to all who have attended. If you purchased tickets to shows beyond tonight's performance, we will do our best to get you a refund as soon as possible. All of us at ITP are sending positivity and healing wishes to you all."





