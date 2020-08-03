Illinois Arts Council Agency Announces FY21 Open Deadline Grants

The Illinois Arts Council Agency has announced the release of Fiscal Year 2021 guidelines and application materials for our open deadline programs: Artstour & Live Music, Short-term Artists Residency, and Individual Artist Support.

There is no hard deadline date for these programs; applications will be accepted until funds are fully committed, or by May 15, 2021, whichever comes first. All three open deadline programs will accept applications for activities occurring through August 31, 2021. Applications must be received by the IACA no less than 8 weeks prior to the project starting date.

IACA has updated the guidelines for each of these grants to allow for optimal safety of artists and audiences given COVID-19. Please read the guidelines carefully and reach out to the appropriate Program Director with any questions.

Artstour & Live Music

Artstour & Live Music (ATLM) provides support to eligible Illinois not-for-profit organizations seeking to present Illinois performing artists, companies, or groups for performances, collaborations, or short residencies held in conjunction with performances.

Guidelines:

http://www.arts.illinois.gov/grants-programs/ArtstourLiveMusic

For further information about the program, email George Tarasuk at george.tarasuk@illinois.gov.

Short-term Artists Residency

Short-term Artists Residency (StARTS) program provides support to eligible Illinois not-for-profit organizations, schools, and school districts for short term residencies focused on hands-on learning experiences conducted by Illinois artists, companies, or ensembles.

Guidelines:

http://www.arts.illinois.gov/starts-program-short-term-artists-residencies

For further information about the program, email Jerome Grand at jerome.grand@illinois.gov.

Individual Artist Support

Individual Artist Support (IAS) program assists Illinois artists to realize a career goal, take advantage of a professional opportunity, or to produce and present an artistic project. The IAS program represents the Agency's continuing commitment to support the work of individual artists.

Guidelines:

http://www.arts.illinois.gov/Individual%20Artist%20Support

For further information about the program, email Teresa Davis at teresa.n.davis@illinois.gov.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You