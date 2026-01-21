Hokkaido Ramen Santouka To Open Second Chicagoland Location In West Loop

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka will soon arrive in the West Loop at 160 N. Halsted, serving up scratch-made authentic ramen noodle soup and a lineup of Japanese favorites from Karaage (Fried Chicken) to Gyoza (Fried Dumpling), Takoyaki and more.

Opening mid-late February, the new 43-seat West Loop restaurant will mark Hokkaido Ramen Santouka's 18th U.S. location and its second in Chicagoland, joining the brand's first area location inside Mitsuwa Marketplace in Arlington Heights. Beloved for its signature slow-simmered Tonkotsu (Pork bone) broth recipes, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka Chicago West Loop will be open seven days per week for both lunch and dinner, offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.

The menu will spotlight the brand's signature housemade ramen offerings, including Shio, Shoyu, Miso, Spicy Miso and the beloved Tokusen Toroniku Ramen, known for its rich broth and melt-in-your-mouth pork cheek. A curated selection of toppings will accompany each signature broth to complete the meal. Guests can also expect to enjoy Tsukemen (dipping noodles) and a selection of classic Japanese comfort dishes such as crispy Karaage, handmade Gyoza, Takoyaki, Tonkatsu and more —offering a well-rounded dining experience that extends beyond ramen.

The West Loop location's design and decor will blend modern Japanese minimalism with a warm, urban edge, creating an inviting space that feels both refined and approachable. Exposed brick walls and rich wood tones anchor the room with texture and warmth, while soft, ambient lighting and clean-lined booth seating encourage lingering meals and conversation.

The Chicago location continues the brand's international success story that began in 1988, when founder Hitoshi Hatanaka opened a nine-seat Ramen restaurant in Hokkaido, Japan, with only one thing on the menu: Shio ramen. Unlike competitors, Hatanaka painstakingly perfected a carefully seasoned broth served in a bowl specially crafted to retain heat, ensuring a quality experience to the very last drop. This commitment to delivering an unmatched dining experience has earned the brand a loyal following through global expansion, now serving guests across 53 locations spanning seven countries including the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines and Thailand.

“This West Loop opening represents an exciting next chapter for our brand as we continue to thoughtfully expand in the U.S.,” said Jun Yoneda, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka West Loop. “Chicago has such a storied and diverse food culture, and we look forward to sharing the flavors and craftsmanship that have defined Santouka for decades with both longtime fans and first-time guests.”

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka Chicago West Loop Business Hours:

Monday-Thursday | 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday-Sunday | 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Diners can download the Santouka app for special offers, free items, and to order ahead. The restaurant will also be available for delivery via UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub. For more information on the concept or a list of Hokkaido Ramen Santouka locations, please visit their website.