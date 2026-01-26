CUT TO THE CHASE Festival of One-Act Plays Will Return to The Den Theatre in February

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Artistic Home will present the 2026 edition of its annual CUT TO THE CHASE festival of new one-act plays from February 19–22 on the Crosby Stage at The Den Theatre in Chicago. Now in its 25th year, the festival will feature six staged plays presented as a single 90-minute program, all centered on the theme “I’m Still Here,” exploring perseverance in the face of change.

The lineup includes three world premieres and three Chicago premieres by Katherine Swan, Sarah Feedman, Rebecca Kane, Siah Berlatsky, Chris Widney, and Allie Costa. The plays will be directed by Dan Evashevski, Nathan Short, Delia Ford, Patrick Thornton, Ted James, and Karla Corona, with performances by a 19-member ensemble including Quinn Case, Emilie Soghomonian, Josh Volkers, Felicia Bixler, Bill Chamberlain, Leah Huskey, Laura Coleman, Martin Tebo, Michaela Voit, RJ Coleman, Jessica Lee McCluskey, Grace Patterson, Sarah Bailey, Larry Kennedy, Garrett Wiegel, Mary Mikva, Hannah Green, and Ernest Henton. Intimacy and fight direction is by David Blixt.

The festival is led by Artistic Director and Producer Kathy Scambiatterra and Curator and Producer Ted James, with an artistic team that includes casting director Kristin Collins, stage manager Eve Pahoresky, scenic designer Kevin Hagan, and rehearsal coordinator Laura Coleman. The selected plays were chosen by Scambiatterra, Michael Fischer, and James with support from a panel of script readers.

Performances will take place Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. All tickets are $25 and will be available through The Den Theatre box office.

The Artistic Home performs at The Den Theatre and maintains its acting studio and rehearsal space in Chicago’s Avondale/Logan neighborhood.