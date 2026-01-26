The League of Chicago Theatres to Celebrate Black History Month

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The League of Chicago Theatres will shine a spotlight on Black History Month in conjunction with Chicago Theatre Week, February 5-15, 2026, and Chicago Theatre Week Continued, February 16-22, 2026.

The value-priced CTW tickets are $30, $15, or less. All CTW 2026 ticketing is hosted exclusively on HotTix.org, with information available on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Chicago Theatre Week is a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in continued partnership with Choose Chicago.

The League of Chicago Theatres has recently launched a new Cultural Happenings page highlighting artists, theatres, and artistic organizations committed to uplifting their communities and cultures. Adapted from its Cultural Conversation Series, Cultural Happenings aims to showcase opportunities for patrons, supporters, and friends to get involved in cultural and artistic initiatives and support the diversity of our great theatre industry and city. All artists, producers and playwrights are invited to submit their information and any subsequent cultural events here: https://form.jotform.com/260155984497168

During Chicago Theatre Week, the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago (BACA) will present a free Town Hall Discussion: Chicago’s Black Arts Organizations...What We Can Do on Monday, February 9, 2026, from 7-9pm at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The event is presented in association with Black Ensemble Theater and The Goodman Theatre’s 100 Free Acts of Theatre. The discussion, followed by a light reception, is free and open to the public. Reservations are required.

Extremely frank, open and realistic questions will be presented to Chicago professionals, from all disciplines including theatre, dance, music, film, visual and literary arts. The Professional Chicago Panel includes artists, managers, and organizational leaders, including award-winning female vocalist Lucie Smith, musician Shawn Wallace, theatre director Ron OJ Parson, two-time Emmy-nominated and four-time Telly winner, radio host, and creator of founder of Black Film Magazine Creative Cypher Troy Pryor, visual artists and gallery owners Andre and Francis Guichard, and Executive Director of Deeply Rooted Dance Company Makeda Crayton. A light reception will follow the Panel Discussion.

The following is a selection of work available in February in celebration of Black History Month:

Black and Highly Flavored: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue — The Second City

Black Cypress Bayou — Definition Theatre Company

Cirque Kalabanté — McAninch Arts Center

Dancing Through the Great Migration — South Chicago Dance Theatre at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University

José James with Lizz Wright: Marvin Gaye’s I Want You — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Mix at Six: Angel Bat Dawid — Harris Theater of Dance and Music

Morning, Noon, and Night — Shattered Globe Theatre at Theatre Wit

Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till — Collaboraction Theatre Company

The Quiet Parts Out Loud: A Day in the Life of A.G. Gaston – Broadway in Bronzeville at the Harold Washington Cultural Center

The Rat Pack — The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University