Idle Muse Announces Cancellation Of IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY)

Idle Muse has officially decided to suspend performances of In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play).

The following statement has been released:

A few days ago we communicated to you our decision to suspend performances of In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play). At the time, we desperately hoped to be able to quickly bring you news of our return to the stage and the opportunity to present this wonderful work of theater-into which so many have poured their hearts-to more audiences.

Sadly, as we have all seen in the past 48 hours, the circumstances and necessary preventative measures associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus will prevent us from being able to realize that dream.

To call these decisions difficult is a considerable understatement, as we know it has been for our many colleagues and friends in the theater community who have recently faced the same. But there are likewise no words to explain how moved we have been by the generosity, support and solidarity of that community and the extended family of our audiences.

There truly is no better place in the world to be a theater artist than this city.

Moving forward, our box office team will be reaching out to ticketholders to address returns. You can also reach out directly to out to us at boxoffice@idlemuse.org or (773) 340-9438 to obtain a refund or credit.

As you are no doubt already aware, the production of storefront theater depends heavily on many sources of funding. For that reason, the loss of ticket sales for even a small number of performances can have a significant impact. We at Idle Muse realize that there are many now in need and resources are limited-but if you are in a position to help, please do consider supporting our work and that of theater artists in your community with a donation toward ongoing production using the below linked button.

Until the next time we gather for more theater that is Transporting, Timely, and True-and for many years to come:



Thank you,

Evan Jackson Artistic Director Idle Muse Theater Company





