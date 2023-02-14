Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring

Is God IsÂ asks us to consider the roots and futility of cyclical violence, and to question ourselves for wallowing so happily in stories that traffic in it.

Feb. 14, 2023 Â 
A Red Orchid Theatre will present the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. Is God Is runs April 6 - May 28, 2023 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago. The press performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Single tickets for Is God Is will go on sale on Monday, March 6 at www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

When twins Racine and Anaia receive a letter from the mother they thought was dead, they swear to avenge her - and themselves - with blood. Their "mission from God" spans from the Dirty South to the California desert, from hip-hop to Afropunk, from ancient tragedy to the Spaghetti Western. Winner of the 2016 Relentless Award and the 2018 Obie Award for Playwriting, Is God Is asks us to consider the roots and futility of cyclical violence, and to question ourselves for wallowing so happily in stories that traffic in it.

Performance Details:

Title: Is God Is

Written By: Aleshea Harris

Directed By: Marti Gobel

Dates:

Previews: April 6 - 14, 2023

Press Performances: Saturday, April 15 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Opening: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Regular Run: April 20 - May 28, 2023

Schedule:

Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sundays: 3:00 p.m.

Location: A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells St.

Tickets: $15-$25 previews, $30-$40 regular run. ($30 Thurs, $35 Fri & Sat Matinee, $40 Sat evening & Sun matinee)

Box Office: Located at 1531 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 943-8722; or online www.aredorchidtheatre.org

Ticket Information

FLASHPASS subscribers enjoy ticket flexibility and exchanges, additional ticket discounts, and reserved seating. The Two-show FLASHPASS is $70 and includes one ticket to each of the 2 shows in our 30th Season, excluding Opening Night. The Preview FLASHPASS is $50 and includes one ticket to a preview performance of each of the 2 shows in our 30th season.

FLASHPASSES and individual tickets may be purchased online at www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

About A Red Orchid

A Red Orchid Theatre has served as an artistic focal point in the heart of the Old Town community of Chicago since 1993 and was honored with a 2016 MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions. Over the past 30 years, its Resident Ensemble has welcomed into its fold an impressive array of award-winning actors, playwrights, and theatre artists with the firm belief that live theatre is the greatest sustenance for the human spirit. A Red Orchid is well known and highly acclaimed for its fearless approach to performance and design in the service of unflinchingly intimate stories.

A Red Orchid Theatre is: Karen Aldridge, Lance Baker, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Dado, Mike Durst, Myron Elliott-Cisneros, Jennifer Engstrom, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Joseph Fosco, Steve Haggard, Levi Holloway, Mierka Girten, Larry Grimm, Karen Kawa, Karen Kessler, Travis A. Knight, Danny McCarthy, Shade Murray, Brett Neveu, Sadieh Rifai, Grant Sabin, Steve Schine, Michael Shannon, Guy Van Swearingen, Doug Vickers, and Natalie West.




