I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE Extended Through February At Royal George Cabaret Theatre

Theatre 68 and the Royal George Cabaret Theatre (1641 N. Halsted) are thrilled to announce the extension of the critically-acclaimed production, "I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" is now extended through Feb. 16, 2020.

Directed by multi award-winning actor and director Joe Mantegna and produced in partnership with Lenny Bruce's daughter Kitty Bruce, "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" was written by and stars Ronnie Marmo and brilliantly chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian of all time. For tickets and more information, please visit LennyBruceOnStage.com.

An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. His life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and of course, comedy. Bruce's tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. No stranger to Chicago, Bruce was arrested for obscenity for his performance at The Gate of Horn in December 1962. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court. He died of an accidental overdose in 1966, while out on appeal. Bruce has not yet been surpassed at his particular brand of art and if he were around today, he would be in as much trouble as when he was alive. "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" runs approximately 90 minutes, explores mature themes and includes strong language and nudity.

Award-winning actor and comedian Billy Crystal said, "beautifully directed by Joe Mantegna with a strong performance by Ronnie Marmo, this funny, fierce and tragic work vividly brings to life the comedian we so miss today." Famed stand-up comedian and actor Richard Lewis concurred saying, "'I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce' is superlative in all departments...it's the tour de force by actor Ronnie Marmo that for me is historic. Lenny's life pours out of him." Bruce's own daughter Kitty called the show, "The best portrayal of my father I have ever seen. Brilliant."

Tickets ($69-$79) are on sale now and can be purchased at www.LennyBruceOnStage.com or at the Royal George Theatre box office or by calling 312-988-9000.





