Hold On To The Sounds Of Summer With SAIL ON A Tribute To The Music Of The Beach Boys

Rotary Rocks Raue Center Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. with Sail On, the ultimate tribute to the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the soundtrack to an Endless Summer, live and in rich detail.

The timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing, and dreaming are brought to life for all ages and anybody who wants to have Fun, Fun, Fun. Sing, clap, and move along to the irresistible beats and unforgettable tunes, or sit back and drift along on the sunny harmonies. There's something for every music lover in the transcendent catalog of The Beach Boys and Sail On keeps the Good Vibrations going for everyone who wants to join in.

"The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers is excited to bring the sounds of warm, sunny California on a Midwestern November night at the Raue Center," says Cliff Jackson, Rotary's director of membership.

Based in Nashville, TN, the members of Sail On have among them a varied list of credits which includes composing, arranging, producing, engineering, and performing. Members have been featured in various venues and media both domestic and international. The band performs extensively across the U.S.A. at over eighty concerts a year. Bound by a shared love and admiration for the genius and enduring quality of The Beach Boys, Sail On continues to enjoy the unique challenge and privilege of bringing one of pop music's greatest legacies to audiences everywhere.

Tickets start at $55 ($38.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers was founded in 1989 and is part of Rotary International. The Rotary motto: Service Above Self has been demonstrated in the community and on an international level by the club.

Annual Western Auctions raised nearly 2 million dollars for charitable giving over 30 years. Dawnbreakers have supported scholarships, health services, senior care, police, fire, park district, homeless shelters, children's art /theater, and food pantries as well as global efforts with Rotary International.

Beyond giving financial support, the club members contribute hours of service to Habitat for Humanity, Home of the Sparrow, Crystal Lake Food Pantry, Road Cleanup, mentoring high school students through Interact, serving those in need with Breakfast with Santa as well as other programs to help our community survive and thrive.

The Rotary Rocks the Raue fundraiser was developed to generate funds to give in 2021. Dawnbreakers are grateful for the community support of this year's event, past fundraising efforts, and the opportunity to serve.

Rotary International was founded in 1905 in Chicago. Today there are over 33,000 clubs worldwide and over 1.3 million Rotarians.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.



For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.