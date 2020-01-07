Hillary Rollins Presents MaryJo Mundy In The 3rd Installment Of THE RIGHT TO CABARET

MaryJo Mundy, the highly acclaimed and beloved cabaret singer and founder of the longest running open mic at the famed Gardenia, hosts the 3rd night of what celebrates and fosters musical theatre/cabaret performers, while also showcasing her own remarkable talent.

On the third Saturday of every month Ms. Mundy (co-hosted monthly by Alexis Gach and singer/songwriter/producer Hillary Rollins ) throws a "cabaret party" on-stage at the Gardenia along with three guest performers.

Whenever possible, one of those guests will be an "emeritus" artist (someone with a long, established cabaret career who will sing but also share their wit and wisdom about a life in this specialized art form); one will be an "up and comer" (a new, young star-of tomorrow) and one will be a singer/songwriter whose original songs both contrast and compliment the classic cabaret/theatre songs presented by the rest of the line-up.

In addition, each show features "Sing by the Seat of Your Pants" - a single song slot where a surprise guest is chosen from the audience (out of a volunteer lottery) to come up and wow the crowd with their own moment in the spotlight. (Audience members interested in participating in lottery must sign-up before the start of the show and come prepared with charts for a choice of three different tunes in their key.)

But don't worry - if you don't win the lottery, or singing solo isn't your "thing" - all audience members will have a chance to belt their heart out, share the fun, and feel the community love for cabaret when the entire room ends each evening with a rousing Broadway sing-along!

On the 18th, it's Alexis's turn to play main host, will be director/singer/actor Gary Imhoff, Rowin Kahn with special guest, songwriter, Harriet Schock, with Michael Sobie on piano.

The Gardenia Supper Club Tickets are $15 plus a 2-drink minimum.

Doors open at 7pm for dinner, 9pm show (Note: New menu and chef!) Advance reservations suggested (seating is limited): RSVP @ 323-467-7444

www.HillaryRollins.com





