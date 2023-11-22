Hell in a Handbag to Present PEEP SHOW: The Handbag 2023 Benefit at The Center on Halsted

The event will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Hell in a Handbag Productions will present its 2023 benefit: PEEP SHOW, a peep through the curtains at the company’s 2024 season on Sunday, December 10, 2023 from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm at The Center on Halsted’s The Hoover-Leppen Theatre, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.
Enjoy hearty appetizers, a full bar and a sneak preview of Handbag’s two upcoming world premieres: POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical by ensemble member Tyler Anthony Smith and Scary Town, an autobiographical tale by Artistic Director David Cerda. The benefit also includes a raffle and silent auction featuring dozens of prizes, plus the presentation of the Handbag Hall of Fame Award, as voted by the ensemble.
Tickets starting at $75 are now on sale at handbagproductions.org. VIP packages are available. Season passholders are automatically upgraded to VIP. All proceeds benefit Hell in a Handbag Productions, Chicago’s leading camp and parody theater company.
Hell in a Handbag is dedicated to the preservation, exploration, and celebration of works ingrained in the realm of popular culture via theatrical productions through parody, music and homage. Handbag is a 501(c)(3) Not for Profit. For additional information, visit handbagproductions.org.
