Hell In A Handbag Productions Announces 2020 Season

Hell in a Handbag Productions has announced its 2020 Season, plus a move to Stage 773, where Handbag is now a resident company for 2020.



This spring, Chicago's favorite drag seniors return in THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4, written by Artistic Director David Cerda and directed by Spenser Davis. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives are back for two brand new lost episodes. David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates reprise their roles as the geriatric Fab Four. Performance dates are subject to change as Handbag continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This winter, ring in the holidays with a Handbag favorite, Christmas Dearest - a musical adaption of A Christmas Carol starring Miss Joan Crawford as the most glamourous Ebenezer Scrooge EVER, featuring book and lyrics by David Cerda, music by Cerda with Scott Lamberty and direction by Derek Van Barham. David Cerda* and Ed Jones* return to their roles as Joan Crawford and Carol Ann.

The 2020 season will also include a soon-to-be-announced fall production (because it wouldn't be Halloween without a Handbag show!).

All productions will be performed at Handbag's new resident home, Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets for THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 are currently available at stage773.com or handbagproductions.org.

Comments Artistic Director David Cerda, "Our 2020 season is scheduled to begin on May 7, 2020, however the safety and well-being and of our audiences, actors and theater staff is our top prioriety. In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we are closely monitoring state and local health guidelines in conjunction with Stage 773 and will adjust our performance dates as necessary. We thank you for your support and concern and hope to provide you with Handbag ridiculousness as scheduled.

Hell in a Handbag Productions' 2020 Season includes:

May 7 - August 1, 2020*

The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4

By Artistic Director David Cerda*

Directed by Spenser Davis

Featuring: David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Michael Miller*, Ryan Oates, Michael Rashid*, Tyler Anthony Smith and Danne Taylor* with Lori Lee* as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Press opening: Friday, May 15 at 7:30 pm

*Performance dates are subject to change as Handbag continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Handbag's long-running parody of the classic TV sitcom returns with two new original episodes:

Episode 1: The girls are thrilled to be a part of the local community theater's productions of A Streetcar Named Desire. Everybody except Blanche, who feels like she was robbed of the part she was born to play.

Episode 2: The girls' favorite game show - Password - is coming to Miami and they all want to be on it, but will the audition process tear them apart? And who's going to tell Rose nobody wants her as a teammate?

November 27 - December 27, 2020

Christmas Dearest

Book and Lyrics: Artistic Director David Cerda*

Music by David Cerda* with Scott Lamberty

Directed by Derek Van Barham

Featuring Alexa Castelvecchi, David Cerda*, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones* and Nicky Mendelson. Additional casting to be announced.

Press opening: Sunday, November 29 at 7 pm

Handbag is getting to ready to deck the halls with all things JOAN. In this Handbag adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Joan Crawford (David Cerda) is starring in an MGM musical adaptation of the life of the Virgin Mary, 'Oh, Mary!', and she desperately needs a hit to revitalize her stalled career. Ever the perfectionist, she demands the same of those she works with including her daughter Christina. Joan's outlandish behavior even tests her loyal maid and secretary, Carol Ann (Ed Jones). After cancelling rehearsal and demanding the cast and crew work on Christmas Day, Joan is visited by three spirits (besides Smirnoff), and is forced to face herself! Christmas Dearest originally premiered in 2013 and turned into a Handbag favorite for those who prefer a little more in their stocking for the holidays.

*Denotes Handbag ensemble members and artistic associates





