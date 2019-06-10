Hell In A Handbag Presents the World Premiere of THE DRAG SEED

Hell in a Handbag Productions continues its 2019 season with the world premiere of THE DRAG SEED, an unauthorized parody of the 1956 psychological horror-thriller film The Bad Seed, inspired by our changing times, written by Artistic Director David Cerda*, with direction by Cheryl Snodgrass. THE DRAG SEED will play July 5 - August 25, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at dragseed.brownpapertickets.com or by calling or by calling (800) 838-3006. The press opening is Friday, July 12 at 7:30 pm.

THE DRAG SEED will feature ensemble members Kristopher Bottrall*, David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Ed Jones* and Elizabeth Lesinski* with Kelly Anchors and Tyler Anthony Smith.

Carson (Kristopher Bottrall) is a perfect little boy who likes to dress like the perfect little girl. Carson loves drag and prides himself on being the fiercest bitch on the stage. Carson's mother, Connie (Ed Jones), loves and accepts Carson but wishes Carson wasn't so competitive. Carson always gets what he wants, and he really wants to win the drag pageant at his very progressive school - The Josephine Baker Rainbow Academy for Gifted Students. When Carson loses to Summer Breeze, he vows to get that crown - one way or another...

The production team for THE DRAG SEED includes Shane Cinai (scenic design) Gregory Graham (costume design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound and video design), Pam Parker (props design), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco* (make-up design), Si Squire-Kasten (production manager), Lana Whittington (violence design) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

David Cerda (Playwright) is the Artistic Director and co-founder of Hell in a Handbag Productions. Cerda has written or collaborated on A Showgirls Musical, POSEIDON! An Upside Down Musical, Caged Dames, Sexy Baby, Lady X: The Musical, Christmas Dearest, Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer, SCARRIE - The Musical, Snowgirls - The Musical, and many others. He has also worked as a songwriter with Amazon Studios, and as an actor around Chicago. In 2016, Cerda was in inducted into the Chicago GLBT Hall of Fame and in 2017 he received a Lifetime Achievement Jeff Award for his contributions to the Chicago theater community and philanthropic efforts.

Cheryl Snodgrass (Director) focuses on the development of new plays and is glad to return to her old stomping grounds with Hell in a Handbag, where she has directed Die! Mommie, Die!, HAYWIRE!, The Rip Nelson Halloween Spooktacular, SCARRIE The Musical, L'imitation of Life (honorable mention in Chicago Tribune for Best of Fringe Theater) and The Birds. Cheryl has performed with HIAH in Caged Dames, as well as The Birds and has assisted David in developing a number of his scripts. Cheryl has worked with playwright Jeff Goode for 30 years as a director, actor, and producer. She directed the premiere productions of Poona the F*ckdog and Other Plays for Children, The Emancipation of Alabaster McGill and The Eight: Reindeer Monologues among others. She developed and directed Big Top JoJo and His Towering Show of Wonders: Colossal Curiosities of Gargantuan Grandiosity for Jonny Staxx Presents at Excalibur Club. Most recently, she directed three shows for Foundlings - To the New Girl, Hoist, and The Eight. She has been a guest artist/director/speaker at Lawrence University, Hollins University, Mill Mountain Theatre and Studio Roanoke. Her next project is The Shadows of Birds for Glass Apple.

PHOTO CREDIT: (pictured) Kristopher Bottrall in a publicity image for Hell in a Handbag Productions' world premiere parody THE DRAG SEED. Photo by Brandon Shade.





