Great Lakes Operetta To Present OPERETTA AROUND THE WORLD

Great Lakes Operetta's inaugural 2024-2025 season continues with its second concert: Operetta Around the World: A Concert of Light Opera Gems from Across the Globe.

This fundraising concert will celebrate operetta's global popularity with a program featuring 32 fabulous songs (from 25 composers representing 17 nations) in their original languages, performed by a cast of 42 talented musicians from the greater Chicago area. Enjoy a trip around the world as you listen to some of operetta's greatest hits - and hidden gems - sung in 10 different languages by some of Chicago's finest singers!

Two performances will be presented at Irving Park Lutheran Church (3938 West Belleplaine Ave, Chicago IL). This aesthetically and acoustically beautiful historic house of worship offers free street parking and a small parking lot adjacent to the venue. It is also accessible via public transit by taking the CTA blue line at the Irving Park stop (10 minutes walking distance from venue).

General admission tickets ($10-$25) can be purchased in advance or at the door if still available. Running time is approximately 2 hours (with a 20 minute intermission).

For more information, please visit: greatlakesoperetta.com

Comments