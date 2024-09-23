Goodman Theatre Welcomes Two New Fellows For 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Goodman Theatre has announced the addition of two outstanding artists to its fellowship programs for the 2024/2025 season: Tor Campbell and Raquel Torre. Both fellows bring exceptional talent, experience, and dedication to the arts, enriching the Goodman's artistic community.

Meet Raquel Torre, Michael Maggio Directing Fellow

Raquel Torre joins the Goodman as the 2024/2025 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow. A theatre-maker originally from Puerto Rico, Torre's practice is rooted in devised performance, physical theatre, and community-based spectacle. With a diverse background that spans Puerto Rico, Argentina, and Berlin, Torre brings a truly global perspective to her work. She holds a BA in Theatre from Universidad de Sagrado Corazón (Puerto Rico) and an MFA in Devised Performance Practice from LISPA/Columbia College Chicago. For more: www.raqueltorre.com

Meet Tor Campbell, Northwestern University Directing Fellow

Tor Campbell joins The Goodman Theatre as the inaugural Northwestern University Directing Fellow, a newly established fellowship in collaboration with Northwestern University. This fellowship offers hands-on experience to recent MFA graduates, helping them gain invaluable insights into the artistic processes of a major theatre institution.

Campbell's impressive resume includes his recent Northlight Theatre Fellowship, as well as notable credits such as assistant director for A Christmas Carol (Goodman Theatre, 2022), choreographer for The Full Monty (Paramount Theatre), and director/choreographer for A Hero Within(Chicago Shakespeare Theater). His work has spanned acclaimed productions in Chicago and Los Angeles, including projects at the Writers Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Raven Theatre, and Cupcake Theater. For more: www.torcampbell.com

Comments