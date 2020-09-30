Goodman Theatre Announces Rescheduled Performances for FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT!

The production resumes Thursday, October 1 at 6pm.

In collaboration with the Chicago Park District, Goodman Theatre has rescheduled the three performances of Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! lost from this past weekend's cancellation-plus an encore appearance at the DuSable Museum at Washington Park. The production, which paused following the potential COVID-19 exposure to the company to allow time for assessment and testing per established protocols, resumes Thursday, October 1 at 6pm at Austin Town Hall Park (5610 W. Lake). A list of all remaining performances and dates appears below; for additional information, including safety precautions and more, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/SpeakOnit.

"We are grateful to our partners at the Chicago Park District and to Actors' Equity Association for their support of our production in the face of the unprecedented challenges of our current moment," said Goodman Theatre Executive Director Roche Schulfer. "As we resume performances this week, the health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences remains our top priority."

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

October 1 at 6pm: Austin Town Hall Park (Austin) 5610 W. Lake

October 2 at 6pm*: Homan Square Park (North Lawndale) 3559 W. Arthington

October 3 at 3pm: Samuel Ellis Park (Bronzeville/Douglas) 3520 S. Cottage Grove

October 4 at 3pm: Portage Park (Portage Park) 4100 N. Long

October 6 at 6pm: Willye B. White Park (Rogers Park) 1610 Howard

October 7 at 6pm: Indian Boundary Park (West Ridge) 2500 W. Lunt

October 8 at 6pm: DuSable Museum of African American History, George Washington Park (Washington/Woodlawn) 740 E. 56th Place

*Denotes American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted performance

Civil rights anthems, powerful spirituals and more take center stage in Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! by Cheryl L. West. Inspired by the life of the eponymous civil and voting rights activist, this passionate, immersive call-to-action and electrifying rally cry defines what it means to be a true revolutionary. This FREE three-week, socially-distanced outdoor engagement in collaboration with the Chicago Park District is directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez. Chicago favorite E. Faye Butler appears in the title role, together with musician Felton Offard. Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! is adapted from Fannie-West's Goodman co-commission (with Seattle Repertory Theater) that was developed in the 2019 New Stages Festival and will appear as part of the Goodman's upcoming 2021 Season (dates TBA).

