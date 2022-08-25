Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRIMM Returns to Theatre Above the Law in October

Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well-known tales into a modern story.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  
GRIMM Returns to Theatre Above the Law in October

A 30-seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. TATL is opening their 7th
season with a new version of last season's hit, GRIMM! All performances will be held at the
Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197. Family 4 packs available for 2 adults and 2 students 16 and under for $65 by phone only.

Michael Dalberg's Grimm, directed by Tony Lawry will run from October 7-October 30, 2022. Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well-known tales into a modern story. Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and more, Grimm will weave multiple stories together to present to the audience.

The cast includes James Hendley, Ian Muentener, Gayatri Gadhvi, Effie Rose, Sophie Heranado- Kofman, Connar Brown, and Brooks Whitlock.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park.
mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience.





More Hot Stories For You


Sheryl Crow To Perform At Ravinia On August 31Sheryl Crow To Perform At Ravinia On August 31
August 25, 2022

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, whose July performance at Ravinia was postponed, will now appear on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.
World Premiere ONCE UPON A FARM Transports Audiences To Stage YesteryearWorld Premiere ONCE UPON A FARM Transports Audiences To Stage Yesteryear
August 25, 2022

A new one-man multi-media play written, directed and performed by Columnist and Author Philip Potempa marks the first small-run of stage programming at Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, in Munster, Indiana following the two-and-half-year hiatus following the COVID pandemic.
Collaboraction's 7th Annual PEACEBOOK Festival At Kehrein Center For The Arts To Feature Top Chicago ArtistsCollaboraction's 7th Annual PEACEBOOK Festival At Kehrein Center For The Arts To Feature Top Chicago Artists
August 25, 2022

Collaboraction, an ethno-diverse, social justice theater company that uses theater and digital media to incite change and grow equity in Chicago, has a turbo-charged 26th season of art and social activism lined up for 2022-23. 
Jackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni MitchellJackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni Mitchell
August 25, 2022

In support of her new album, Jackie Evancho: Carousel of Time, honoring the timeless music of Joni Mitchell, Jackie Evancho will perform a select number of shows dedicated to the  music from the album. 
Melissa Villaseñor to Bring WHOOPS...TOUR! to The Den Theatre in NovemberMelissa Villaseñor to Bring WHOOPS...TOUR! to The Den Theatre in November
August 25, 2022

The Den Theatre will present Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour!, featuring three stand-up performances by the SNL alum November 4 – 5, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.