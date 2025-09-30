GREAT COMET, Court Theatre, Shattered Globe, and More Take Home Equity Jeff Awards; Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 57th Jeff Awards for Equity theater excellence were recently announced. 44 award recipients were selected from among 214 nominees across 32 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 40 producing entities. Check out the full list of winners below!

Court Theatre received the most awards (seven) among three productions and two additional honors shared for its co-production with TimeLine Theatre Company (“Falsettos”). Its production of “Berlin” received honors for Production (Play – Large), Ensemble, Director (Charles Newell) and New Work (Mickle Maher). Charles Newell picked up a second directing award for the Short Run Production “An Iliad” which also recognized Timothy Edward Kane as Short Run Production Performer, and Anji White (“East Texas Hot Wings”) took home the award for Performer in a Supporting Role. In the Court Theatre co-production with Timeline Theatre Company, Stephen Schellhardt and Sarah Bockel ("Falsettos") were recognized respectively as Performer in a Principal Role and Performer in a Supporting Role (Musical).

Shattered Globe Theatre also received seven awards across two productions. Its “Lobby Hero” was awarded Production (Play – Midsize), Director (Nate Santana), and Performer in a Principal Role (Elliot Esquivel). The theater’s production of “A Tale of Two Cities” also garnered awards for Director (Mikael Burke), Original Music (Christopher Kriz), Costume Design (Kotryna Hilko) and Lighting Design (Eric Watkins).

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” (Writers Theatre) was the most awarded single production (five) including Production (Musical – Large), Ensemble, Director (Kate Spelman), Lighting Design (Yael Lubetzky) and Costume Design (Raquel Adorno).

Drury Lane Productions received six awards among which were three in the Revue category for “Always…Patsy Cline” including Production, Director (Scott Weinstein) and Performer in a Principal Role (Bri Sudia). For "Disney’s The Little Mermaid," Sawyer Smith was recognized as Performer in a Supporting Role (Musical) along with an Artistic Specialization award for puppet design.

Additional performance awards were given to Brittney Mack for "The Color Purple" (Goodman Theatre) and Rae Gray in “Prayer for the French Republic” (Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit). Jean Claudio received the Solo Performance award for "Memorabilia" (Teatro Vista).

The Jeff Awards New Work category recognized authors of two new productions including Atra Asdou ("Iraq, But Funny" at Lookingglass Theatre Company), for which she also received an award as Performer in a Principal Role, and Mickle Maher ("Berlin").

Among technical awards, "Cats” from Paramount Theatre garnered three for Kasey Alfonso (Choreography), and Artistic Specialization for Katie Cordts (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design) and Sylvia Hernandez DiStasi (Circus Choreography). Additional awards were presented to the "Titanic The Musical" (Marriott Theatre) team for Music Direction (Ryan T. Nelson) and Sound Design – Large (Michael Daly). Lauren M. Nichols (Scenic Design – Midsize) and Satya Chávez (Sound Design – Midsize) earned the technical awards for "Memorabilia" (Teatro Vista). Awards were shared for Scenic Design – Large between Christopher Oram ("Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical" – Goodman Theatre) and Jeffrey D. Kmiec ("Million Dollar Quartet" – Paramount Theatre) and for Projection Design with Anthony Churchill and Mike Tutaj ("The Da Vinci Code" – Drury Lane Productions) and Michael Salvatore Commendatore ("Iraq, But Funny" – Lookingglass Theatre Company).

The 57th Equity Special Awards were presented to five theaters, honoring their remarkable legacies of inspiring theater artists, providing creative opportunities, entertaining audiences, and helping build Chicago’s reputation as a theater powerhouse. A unique spotlight was shone on The Goodman Theatre, the city’s largest non-profit theater, honored for its 100th anniversary, along with special recognition for four institutions all celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year, including Marriott Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Oak Park Festival Theatre, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Laura D. Glenn from Steppenwolf Theatre Company was the inaugural recipient of the Equity Jeff Impresario Award, honoring excellence in stage management. This new award was based on nominations by theater companies to recognize this key role that has been a vital part of the behind-the-scenes work bringing Chicago productions to life over the past season.

In its 57th Anniversary season, July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, the Jeff Awards membership judged the opening nights of 93 productions. From these, 81 productions became “Jeff Recommended” which made them eligible for award nominations.

The awards show was co-hosted by award-winning Chicago entertainers Sean Fortunato and Alexis J. Roston, with actor Janet Ulrich Brooks as announcer, in a program featuring performances from seven nominated productions and dozens of local theater artists as presenters. Johanna Mckenzie Miller directed the awards program with music direction by Dr. Michael McBride.

Full List of Winners:

Production – Play – Large

"Berlin" - Court Theatre



Production – Play – Midsize

"Lobby Hero" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Production – Musical – Large – THE SUSAN AND Harlan Haimes AWARD

"Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" - Writers Theatre



Production – Revue

"Always...Patsy Cline" - Drury Lane Productions



Director – Play – Large – THE Michael Maggio AWARD

Charles Newell - "Berlin" - Court Theatre



Director – Play – Midsize

Mikael Burke - "A Tale of Two Cities" - Shattered Globe Theatre

Nate Santana - "Lobby Hero" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Director – Musical – Large

Katie Spelman - "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" - Writers Theatre



Director – Revue

Scott Weinstein - "Always... Patsy Cline" - Drury Lane Productions



Ensemble – Play

"Berlin" - Court Theatre



Ensemble – Musical or Revue

"Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" - Writers Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role – Play

Atra Asdou - "Iraq, But Funny" - Lookingglass Theatre Company

Elliot Esquivel - "Lobby Hero" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Performer in a Principal Role – Musical

Brittney Mack - "The Color Purple" - Goodman Theatre

Stephen Schellhardt - "Falsettos" - Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company



Performer in a Revue

Bria Sudia - “Always…Patsy Cline”- Drury Lane Productions



Solo Performance

Jean Claudio - "Memorabilia" - Teatro Vista



Performer in a Supporting Role – Play

Rae Gray - "Prayer for the French Republic" - Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit

Anji White - "East Texas Hot Links" - Court Theatre



Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical

Sarah Bockel - "Falsettos" - Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Sawyer Smith - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Drury Lane Productions



New Work – THE Libby Adler Mages AWARD

Atra Asdou - "Iraq, But Funny" - Lookingglass Theatre Company

Mickle Maher - "Berlin" - Court Theatre



Choreography

Kasey Alfonso - "Cats" - Paramount Theatre



Original Music in a Play

Christopher Kriz - "A Tale of Two Cities" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Music Direction

Ryan T. Nelson - "Titanic The Musical" - Marriott Theatre



Scenic Design – Large

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - "Million Dollar Quartet" - Paramount Theatre

Christopher Oram - "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical" - Goodman Theatre



Scenic Design – Midsize

Lauren M. Nichols - "Memorabilia" - Teatro Vista



Lighting Design – Large

Yael Lubetzky - "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" - Writers Theatre



Lighting Design – Midsize

Eric Watkins - "A Tale of Two Cities" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Costume Design – Large

Raquel Adorno - "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" - Writers Theatre



Costume Design – Midsize

Kotryna Hilko - "A Tale of Two Cities" - Shattered Globe Theatre



Sound Design – Large

Michael Daly - "Titanic The Musical" - Marriott Theatre



Sound Design – Midsize

Satya Chávez - "Memorabilia" - Teatro Vista



Projection Design

Anthony Churchill and Mike Tutaj - "The Da Vinci Code" - Drury Lane Productions

Michael Salvatore Commendatore - "Iraq, But Funny" - Lookingglass Theatre Company



Artistic Specialization

Chicago Puppet Studio, Lead Designers Caitlin McLeod and Zachary Sun - Puppet Design - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Drury Lane Productions

Katie Cordts - Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design - "Cats" - Paramount Theatre

Sylvia Hernandez-DeStasi - Circus Choreography - "Cats" - Paramount Theatre



Short Run – Direction

Charles Newell - "An Iliad" - Court Theatre



Short Run – Performer

Timothy Edward Kane (The Poet) - "An Iliad" - Court Theatre



Special Milestone Award

100th Anniversary

Goodman Theatre

50th Anniversary

Marriott Theatre

Northlight Theatre

Oak Park Festival Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Impresario Award, Honoring Excellence in Stage Management

Laura D. Glenn, Steppenwolf Theatre Company