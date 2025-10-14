Full Cast Set for Steppenwolf Theatre's THE DANCE OF DEATH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steppenwolf Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for the third production of its 50th Anniversary Season: The Dance of Death, August Strindberg’s master class in marital warfare, adapted by Conor McPherson and directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov.

Steppenwolf ensemble member Jeff Perry (No Man’s Land, August: Osage County, Scandal) returns home to the company he co-founded five decades ago, joined by fellow ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (You Will Get Sick, Fool for Love, State of Affairs) and Kathryn Erbe (The Grapes of Wrath, A Streetcar Named Desire, Law & Order: Criminal Intent), who returns to the Steppenwolf stage for the first time in nearly three decades.

About the Production:

In the high stone tower of an isolated naval fortress, Alice and Edgar approach their 25th wedding anniversary, haunted by shadows of resentment and bitterness. When Alice’s cousin Kurt comes to visit, the delicate balance of their dreary cohabitation falls off its axis, cracks growing into canyons. In Conor McPherson’s riff on August Strindberg's master class in marital warfare, a timeless love triangle waltzes to the surreal rhythm of madness, plunging us all into the deep.

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, “When we set out to program the 50th Anniversary Season, our priority was to welcome a large host of ensemble members from across Steppenwolf’s storied history back home. Nowhere is this clearer than in The Dance of Death, which has an all ensemble cast and an ensemble director at the helm. With Jeff, Katie and Cliff – representing three generations of ensemble members – in one room, we know we’re in store for a quintessentially Steppenwolf night of combustible and provoking theater.”

The creative team includes Collette Pollard (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanic (Costume Design) Lee Fiskness (Lighting Design), Rick Sims (Sound Design), Abhi Shrestha (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.