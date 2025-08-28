Full Cast Set for AMADEUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for the second production of its 50th Anniversary Season: Peter Shaffer’s Oscar and Tony Award-winning Amadeus, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls in his Steppenwolf debut.

Ensemble member Ian Barford (Another Marriage, The Minutes, August: Osage County) and David Darrow (Steppenwolf debut) will lead the 18-member cast as rival composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, respectively. Amadeus will also feature ensemble members Robert Breuler (Airline Highway, The Christians, Detroit), Francis Guinan (Noises Off, Downstate, August: Osage County) Ora Jones (Noises Off, The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) Yasen Peyankov (Describe the Night, Three Sisters, Superior Donuts) and Karen Rodriguez (POTUS, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, La Ruta) with Andrés Enriquez (Steppenwolf debut), Jodi Gage (Steppenwolf debut), Michael Kingston (The Minutes u/s), Aaron Kirby (Steppenwolf debut), Greg Komorowski (Steppenwolf debut), Gregory Linington (Steppenwolf debut), Matt Miles (Bald Sisters u/s, Seagull u/s) Aja Singletary (Dance Nation u/s) Joey Slotnick (Seagull), Sawyer Smith (Ms. Blakk for President) and Erica Stephan (Steppenwolf debut). Understudies: Nick Sandys.

Amadeus will play November 6, 2025 – January 4, 2026.

Vienna: a cacophony of music and intrigue. The emperor's composer, Antonio Salieri, holds court until the flamboyant entrance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: prodigy and wild child. The two artists begin a vicious and thrilling duet, a rivalry that will define their lives and legacies for years to come. Winner of 5 Tonys and 8 Academy Awards, Amadeus is the ultimate ode to ambition and musical genius, a brilliant requiem for a villain in history – but a hero in his own story. Vi saluto!